ISA Named a Top-Rated Nonprofit for Third Consecutive Year

DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced today it has been named a 2026 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the primary platform for community-sourced reviews about nonprofit organizations. This is the third year ISA has received this recognition.

"We are proud to be named a 2026 Top-Rated Nonprofit, and to celebrate our third year in a row with this special distinction," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "ISA experienced another year of sustained growth in 2025. Since 2021, ISA membership has grown by 50% and the society's revenue has increased by 84%. It is inspiring to see our dedicated volunteers and members celebrating and spreading the word about this meaningful momentum. We are grateful that the ISA community has created so many impactful experiences for automation professionals around the world. We would like to thank GreatNonprofits for showcasing our mission to create a better world through automation."

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the five-star rating and number of reviews that ISA received from its volunteers and members. Review contributors with a wide range of experiences shared how ISA has transformed their professional lives:

"ISA does a great job of bringing people together in a way that feels approachable and collaborative, especially for younger professionals trying to grow their network and get more involved in the industry. Through volunteering, I've gained leadership experience, expanded my industry knowledge and met people from all over the world who are passionate about automation and helping others succeed. I'm grateful to be part of an organization that invests so much in its members and volunteers."





"ISA provides a very encouraging forum where professionals can interact with each other on subjects of interest, contribute and hear from the experts in their field. It's also a lovely organization to interact as a volunteer with excellent values. If you are in the field of automation, you should definitely think about participating as a volunteer."





"What began as a way to stay connected to the automation world has grown into a true family, a place where people support one another, celebrate each other's successes and work together with generosity and purpose."





"ISA gives me the opportunity to give back to the industry I love and whilst doing so create connections and friendship that go far beyond mere networking."

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the organizations — as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

Visit the GreatNonprofits site to see the ISA profile as well as a complete list of 2026 Top-Rated Nonprofits.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation