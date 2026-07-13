A2LA Expands Accreditation Portfolio to Include ISASecure ACSSA Certification Body and Inspection Body Programs

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced that current ISASecure® Accreditation Body (AB) American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) is now offering Inspection Body (IB) and Product Certification Body (CB) accreditation for ISASecure Automation and Control System Security Assurance (ACSSA) Certification to ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-2, 3-2 and 3-3. ISASecure, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA, is a globally recognized certification program that validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) cybersecurity.

ISASecure's CBs and IBs are independently accredited by ISO/IEC 17011 Accreditation Bodies (ABs) that are Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MRA) signatories of the Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated (Global ACI) for ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO/IEC 17020.

A2LA is among the largest accreditation bodies in the world and the only independent 501(c)3 non-profit internationally recognized accreditation body in the United States that offers a full range of comprehensive conformity assessment accreditation services.

Established in 1978 as a public service membership society, A2LA is dedicated to the formal recognition of competent testing and calibration laboratories, biobanking facilities, inspection bodies, product certification bodies, proficiency testing providers and reference material producers. A2LA has over 4,500 actively accredited certificates representing all 50 US states and more than 50 countries. For a current listing of A2LA's accredited organizations, please search A2LA's directory.

All ISASecure certification testing is conducted by accredited, independent test laboratories. A2LA has been an ISASecure AB working with members to become CBs for ISASecure's Security Development Lifecycle (SLDA), Component Security Assurance (CSA) and System Security Assurance (SSA).

"Expanding A2LA's services to include Inspection Body and Product Certification Body accreditation for ACSSA reflects our commitment to supporting emerging cybersecurity frameworks that protect critical infrastructure," says Trace McInturff, vice president of accreditation services, A2LA. "As automation and control systems become increasingly interconnected, independent third-party assurance is essential. We are proud to be recognized by ISASecure and to help organizations demonstrate competence, consistency and conformance in this rapidly evolving area."

"A2LA has a great reputation for being on the leading edge of cybersecurity. We look forward to A2LA's newest offering to ISASecure members who are looking to be an IB or CB for ACSSA," says Dr. Mark DeAngelo, ISASecure program manager. "It's an important milestone for ISASecure ACSSA and for the future security of critical industrial sites."

About A2LA

A2LA is a non-profit non-governmental third-party accreditation organization offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers and product certifiers. For more information, visit A2LA.org.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure® mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems. ISASecure, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA, is a globally recognized ISA/IEC 62443 conformance scheme, conducting certifications for off-the-shelf control system products and supplier development practices since 2010.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane and Bureau Veritas. The program's ISASecure designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

The ACSSA assessment scheme evaluates asset owner's control systems to the ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2 and 3-3 asset owner operational technology (OT) cybersecurity standards. Learn more at isasecure.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation