Instituto Europeo de Inteligencias Eficientes and Ismael Cala to convene "School of Emotions: Experience" in Spain

MIAMI, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Institute of Efficient Intelligences (IEIE - Instituto Europeo de Inteligencias Eficientes) and Ismael Cala will be convening "School of Emotions: Experience," an intensive 6-day course from July 1 to 7, in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).

"In this course, attendees will learn to identify their emotions. They will be given tools by a group of experts to manage these emotions appropriately. Emotions are neither good nor bad, but the way they are interpreted and the way they affect us are very important. Through practical exercises, participants will be able to connect with their emotions, control their thoughts and generate feelings to improve their lives, their surroundings and their relationship to others," said IEIE President, Dra. Estrella Flores-Carretero.

Noted business strategist, communicator and inspirational author, Ismael Cala, for his part, argued that "it's proven that successful people, in either personal or professional terms, are those who can achieve a good management of their emotions. This enables them to adapt to their surroundings efficiently and intelligently, even in situations of conflict."

"Those who are able to recognize with certainty the emotions that govern their lives can take actions that will enable them to look for the causes that give rise to them, and use techniques to control them, preventing them from exercising control over us, and from our somatizing them as illness," Cala added.

Register at: http://escuelaemociones.com/

"School of Emotions" has already held two theoretical sessions in Miami. Now, with a new format, the organizers of "The Experience" will help participants to perceive a positive impact on their self-esteem, self-image, assertiveness, self-control, social skills, conflict resolution and decision making.

ABOUT IEIE

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligences (IEIE - Instituto Europeo de Inteligencias Eficientes) offers programs of analysis, training and reinforcement in efficiency strategies for companies and individuals, ranging from children to adults, with more than 30 years of experience and research. It inspires creativity, talent, intelligence, the entrepreneurial spirit, reflection, knowledge, emotional skills, and as a result, personal and corporate success. Its headquarters are in Spain, and it has a branch office in Miami, USA.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala was the host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and El analfabeto emocional ('The emotional illiterate'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

