InStore.ai Launching Voice Analytics for Convenience Stores with Cashier Engagement and Generative AI

Conversations between cashiers and customers are the new fuel for C-Store growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InStore.ai, the leading voice analytics provider to the convenience store industry, is primed to unveil its groundbreaking Cashier Engagement solution at this year's eagerly anticipated NACS Conference in Atlanta, GA on October 3-6. InStore.ai is excited to be partnered with Conexxus.org and will be exhibiting in the Conexxus booth B-3663 at NACS.

According to NACS, there are over 160 million transactions within U.S. convenience stores daily. Propelling the industry forward as its front-line representatives, cashiers wield immense influence over promotion efficacy, loyalty program involvement, and overall customer experience. Previously, the lack of an automated, unbiased tool has impeded convenience store chains from precisely assessing a cashier's performance against their training. Now, with InStore.ai's cashier scorecard and gamification application, stores can incentivize, measure and reward cashiers for outstanding effort, and discover best practices that can be used to train and uplift other cashiers.

"With the convenience store industry plagued by triple-digit cashier turnover, the industry has consequently forfeited opportunities to amplify basket size," said Jay Blazensky, Founder and CEO of InStore.ai.

The company's suite of voice analytics services is strategically applied to interactions between cashiers and customers, revealing untapped potential for revenue growth and cost reduction. This includes an innovative feature that employs generative AI to compare one store's performance against another, based on what's been spoken at the point-of-sale. "Extracting actionable insights from conversations between cashiers and customers is an inherent necessity that we are eager to fulfill for countertop retailers," said Blazensky.

Conexxus.org, a non-profit technology powerhouse, champions the development and implementation of standards, technology breakthroughs and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling industry. Gray Taylor, Executive Director of Conexxus.org expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, "Annually, we spotlight pioneering technologies poised to introduce positive change to the C-Store arena, and this year we are highlighting InStore.ai." Taylor continued, "InStore.ai's solutions hold immense promise in enabling our members with a scalable means to evaluate and improve cashier performance."

A cornerstone of convenience and fuel retail's premier events, the NACS show draws over 23,500 industry luminaries worldwide. The event cultivates symbiotic relationships between buyers and sellers, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange in an environment teeming with fresh perspectives and collaborative ventures.

About InStore.ai

InStore.ai is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that extracts actionable insights from conversations between cashiers and shoppers to help countertop retailers increase sales, reduce costs and improve customer experience. InStore.ai is committed to incentivizing, measuring, and rewarding top-performing cashiers to help retain cashiers while increasing basket size. The company was founded in 2022 and is a member of NACS and Conexxus.org.

About Conexxus.org

Conexxus is a non-profit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations. Our work efforts improve profitability by reducing the costs of IT ownership and improving the competitiveness of our members.

