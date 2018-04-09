Instructure Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Instructure Investor Relations website at ir.instructure.com along with the Company's earnings press release. A replay of the call will be available at the same web address approximately 2 hours following the conclusion of the live event. You may register for the live webcast at http://bit.ly/INST_Q12018EarningsCall.

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

