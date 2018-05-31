Instructure Announces Investor Day at Annual User Conference

News provided by

Instructure, Inc.

09:25 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company in education, learning, and talent management, announced it will host an investor day at its annual user conference in Keystone, Colorado on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT and conclude at approximately noon MT.  The presentations will be followed by a lunch hosted by CFO Steve Kaminsky. CEO Josh Coates and  President Dan Goldsmith will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Instructure's products and strategy.

Instructure will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.instructure.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACTS:
Keaton Godfrey
Manager, Investor Relations
Instructure
(866) 574-3127
kgodfrey@instructure.com

Becky Frost
Senior Director, Public Relations
Instructure
(801) 869-5017 
press@instructure.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-announces-investor-day-at-annual-user-conference-300656828.html

SOURCE Instructure, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Instructure.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 08:00 ET Instructure's Director of Talent Management Wins HR Achievement...

Feb 15, 2018, 20:20 ET Instructure Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Instructure Announces Investor Day at Annual User Conference

News provided by

Instructure, Inc.

09:25 ET