Instructure Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Instructure Holdings, Inc.

31 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

Second Quarter GAAP Revenue of $131.1 Million Grows 14.4% Year Over Year

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our second quarter results were solid with double-digit top line growth, best-in-class margin performance, and strong free cash flow generation," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "Our teams continue to drive that performance with their dedication to our customers and the innovative products and services we deliver across our expanding platform. We're as optimistic as ever about our outlook for sustained growth and profitability."

Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $131.1 million, an increase of 14.4% year over year
  • Operating loss of $2.1 million, an improvement of $4.6 million compared with a loss of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP operating income* of $50.2 million, or 38.3% of revenue, up $11.5 million from the second quarter of 2022
  • GAAP net loss of $11.0 million, a $1.9 million improvement compared with a net loss of $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA* grew to $51.3 million for the quarter, or 39.1% of revenue, an increase of $11.5 million compared with the second quarter of 2022
  • Cash flow from operations of $25.1 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $37.1 million, up $16.5 million and $20.9 million, respectively, compared with the second quarter of 2022
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) were $853.6 million, the Company's best RPO level ever, driven by a significant number of successful renewals as we reached the three-year anniversary of COVID-19

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • Duke University selected Canvas learning management system ("LMS") to power innovative instruction and learning experiences across its learning institution. The decision represents a significant investment in the entire Instructure Learning Platform, with implementations of Canvas LMS, Impact, Canvas Studio and Canvas Credentials to transform teaching and learning at the university. Duke's Office of Teaching and Learning spearheaded this transition to bolster their vision of being a front-runner in life-long non-traditional education. With this deeper partnership with Duke, each of the top ten U.S. universities now use Canvas LMS.

  • Ohio University selected Canvas LMS as part of a major initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success, switching from a legacy system. The university's main campus in Athens and five regional campuses will implement Canvas alongside Impact by Instructure, a data and analytics solution that improves adoption and evaluates the impact of edtech, as part of its migration to the Instructure Learning Platform.

  • The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a long-time Canvas and MasteryConnect customer, selected Mastery View Predictive Assessments in the quarter, helping fuel cross sales. Based in North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg selected Instructure's assessment tool because of the rigor and accuracy of the solution, which provides better insight into student growth.

  • Austrian-based University for Continuing Education Krems, the leading public university for continuing education in Europe, became a new customer in the second quarter, migrating its LMS platform from a legacy European-based provider. The institution recognized that demographics were creating a skills gap between the workforce and graduates, and that the average retirement age was increasing. Canvas LMS allows them to meet this challenge and serve traditional and non-traditional students alike. The relationship also provides Krems an advantage in meeting stringent privacy standards as a result of Instructure's commitment to protecting student data and reducing the regulatory burden.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, July 31, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $132.0 million to $133.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $51.2 million to $52.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $52.5 million to $53.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $29.1 million to $30.1 million

Full Year 2023:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $524.0 million to $528.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $198.5 million to $202.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $203.5 million to $207.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $113.0 million to $117.0 million
  • Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* is expected to be in the range of $207.0 million to $211.0 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Effective January 1, 2022, Instructure adopted ASU No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805), which requires that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). As a result, Instructure will no longer present guidance for ACR because GAAP revenue and ACR have now converged.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter ended June 30, 2023 results today, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ACR.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for transaction costs, sponsor costs, impaired leases, and other non-recurring costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by ACR.

Net debt. We define net debt as total debt, net of debt discounts, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Management uses this supplemental non-GAAP measure to evaluate the Company's leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the third quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, the Company's business strategy and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending by customers; failure to continue our recent growth rates; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from pandemics; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; failure to manage our growth effectively; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 


June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets

(unaudited)


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

126,003

$

185,954

Accounts receivable—net

208,366


71,428

Prepaid expenses

31,781


11,120

Deferred commissions

14,590


13,390

Other current assets

3,502


3,144

Total current assets

384,242


285,036

Property and equipment, net

12,836


12,380

Right-of-use assets

11,272


13,575

Goodwill

1,266,402


1,266,402

Intangible assets, net

471,186


542,679

Noncurrent prepaid expenses

6,413


871

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

15,759


18,781

Deferred tax assets

8,126


8,143

Other assets

5,152


5,622

Total assets

$

2,181,388

$

2,153,489

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

13,465

$

18,792

Accrued liabilities

32,020


28,483

Lease liabilities

7,167


7,205

Long-term debt, current

4,013


4,013

Deferred revenue

317,439


275,564

Total current liabilities

374,104


334,057

Long-term debt, net of current portion

484,382


486,471

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

13,299


13,816

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,897


16,610

Deferred tax liabilities

20,279


24,702

Other long-term liabilities

1,310


1,706

Total liabilities

906,271


877,362

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

1,440


1,429

Additional paid-in capital

1,597,409


1,575,600

Accumulated deficit

(323,732)


(300,902)

Total stockholders' equity

1,275,117


1,276,127

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                                                                               

$

2,181,388

$

2,153,489

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue:











Subscription and support

$

118,569

$

102,905

$

237,049

$

206,397

Professional services and other

12,501


11,672


22,864


21,642

Total revenue

131,070


114,577


259,913


228,039

Cost of revenue:











Subscription and support

38,377


35,868


77,187


71,414

Professional services and other

6,912


6,530


13,934


11,995

Total cost of revenue

45,289


42,398


91,121


83,409

Gross profit

85,781


72,179


168,792


144,630

Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing

52,159


45,885


103,009


89,206

Research and development

21,482


18,669


45,184


35,870

General and administrative

14,218


14,253


28,591


29,869

Total operating expenses

87,859


78,807


176,784


154,945

Loss from operations

(2,078)


(6,628)


(7,992)


(10,315)

Other income (expense):











Interest income

320


27


1,661


63

Interest expense

(10,289)


(4,611)


(19,774)


(9,164)

Other income (expense)

402


(3,417)


478


(3,111)

Total other income (expense), net

(9,567)


(8,001)


(17,635)


(12,212)

Loss before income taxes

(11,645)


(14,629)


(25,627)


(22,527)

Income tax benefit

672


1,710


2,797


4,063

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(10,973)

$

(12,919)

$

(22,830)

$

(18,464)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.13)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net
loss per common share

143,647


141,534


143,381


141,244

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating Activities:











Net loss

$

(10,973)

$

(12,919)

$

(22,830)

$

(18,464)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment

1,092


1,053


2,295


2,057

Amortization of intangible assets

35,744


34,193


71,493


67,934

Amortization of deferred financing costs

295


293


589


587

Stock-based compensation

11,676


8,158


21,311


15,971

Deferred income taxes

(1,347)


(2,011)


(4,406)


(5,422)

Other

(82)


3,173


184


2,599

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net

(144,963)


(130,095)


(137,334)


(115,316)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

12,877


13,557


(26,680)


(21,176)

Deferred commissions

878


(108)


1,822


196

Right-of-use assets

1,312


1,213


2,303


2,410

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,459


2,615


(1,718)


(9,131)

Deferred revenue

115,016


91,781


41,358


25,080

Lease liabilities

(1,839)


(2,019)


(3,751)


(3,487)

Other liabilities

(72)


(265)


(396)


(1,378)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

25,073


8,619


(55,760)


(57,540)

Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(1,573)


(2,082)


(2,900)


(3,415)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

29


14


35


36

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired




(19,484)





(19,484)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,544)


(21,552)


(2,865)


(22,863)

Financing Activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans







3,295


4,076

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(1,709)


(425)


(2,988)


(1,688)

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,250)


(1,250)


(2,500)


(1,250)

Payments of financing costs

(84)





(84)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,043)


(1,675)


(2,277)


1,138

Foreign currency impacts on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

241


(3,095)


457


(2,291)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

20,727


(17,703)


(60,445)


(81,556)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

109,094


105,299


190,266


169,152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

129,821

$

87,596

$

129,821

$

87,596

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:











Cash paid for taxes

$

1,638

$

2,706

$

1,819

$

2,775

Interest paid

$

9,578

$

4,342

$

17,674

$

5,766

Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$

138

$

189

$

138

$

189

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES 


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$

131,070

$

114,577

$

259,913

$

228,039

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting




331





830

Allocated combined receipts

$

131,070

$

114,908

$

259,913

$

228,869

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Loss from operations

$

(2,078)

$

(6,628)

$

(7,992)

$

(10,315)

Stock-based compensation

11,856


9,387


21,866


18,863

Transaction costs(1)

2,317


927


6,153


2,351

Sponsor costs(2)

24


169


82


303

Other non-recurring costs(3)

2,292


292


5,741


1,204

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

35,744


34,191


71,492


67,930

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting




331





830

Non-GAAP operating income

$

50,155

$

38,669

$

97,342

$

81,166

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss

$

(10,973)

$

(12,919)

$

(22,830)

$

(18,464)

Interest on outstanding debt

10,287


4,608


19,772


9,161

Benefit for taxes

(672)


(1,710)


(2,797)


(4,063)

Depreciation

1,092


1,053


2,295


2,058

Amortization




2


2


4

Stock-based compensation

11,856


9,387


21,866


18,863

Transaction costs(1)

2,317


927


6,153


2,351

Sponsor costs(2)

24


169


82


303

Other non-recurring costs(4)

2,298


292


5,848


1,204

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses

(397)


3,477


(748)


3,185

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

35,744


34,191


71,492


67,930

Interest income

(316)





(1,617)



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting




331





830

Adjusted EBITDA

$

51,260

$

39,808

$

99,518

$

83,362













Net loss margin

(8.4)

%

(11.3)

%

(8.8)

%

(8.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.1

%

34.6

%

38.3

%

36.4

%

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022













Net cash used in operating activities

$

25,073

$

8,619

$

(55,760)

$

(57,540)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,573)


(2,082)


(2,900)


(3,415)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment

29


14


35


36

Free cash flow

$

23,529

$

6,551

$

(58,625)

$

(60,919)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt

9,578


4,342


17,674


5,766

Cash settled stock-based compensation

183


1,228


557


2,892

Unlevered free cash flow

$

33,290

$

12,121

$

(40,394)

$

(52,261)

Transaction costs(1)

1,611


2,580


8,365


5,242

Sponsor costs(2)

32


191


89


241

Impaired leases

488


970


833


970

Other non-recurring costs(5)

1,641


292


4,810


1,458

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$

37,062

$

16,154

$

(26,297)

$

(44,350)

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss

$

(10,973)

$

(12,919)

$

(22,830)

$

(18,464)

Stock-based compensation

11,856


9,387


21,866


18,863

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

35,744


34,191


71,492


67,930

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting




331





830

Transaction costs(1)

2,317


927


6,153


2,351

Sponsor costs(2)

24


169


82


303

Other non-recurring costs(4)

2,298


292


5,848


1,204

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses

(397)


3,477


(748)


3,185

Tax effects of adjustments(6)

(12,895)


(12,015)


(26,013)


(23,436)

Non-GAAP net income

$

27,974

$

23,840

$

55,850

$

52,766

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.39

$

0.37

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.39

$

0.37

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-
GAAP net income per common share

143,647


141,534


143,381


141,244

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-
GAAP net income per common share

145,150


142,847


144,979


142,844

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross profit

$

85,781

$

72,179

$

168,792

$

144,630

Stock-based compensation

1,096


790


1,889


1,448

Transaction costs(1)

495


35


675


79

Other non-recurring costs

508


15


847


34

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

16,265


15,859


32,338


31,549

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting




331





830

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

104,145

$

89,209

$

204,541

$

178,570













GAAP gross margin

65.4

%

63.0

%

64.9

%

63.4

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

79.5

%

77.6

%

78.7

%

78.0

%

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 























June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Long-term debt, current





















$

4,013

$

4,013

Long-term debt, net of current portion






















484,382


486,471

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 






















(129,821)


(190,266)

Net debt





















$

358,574

$

300,218

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


Three months
ended
June 30,

Three months
ended
March 31,

Three months
ended
December 31,

Three months
ended
September 30,


2023

2023

2022

2022

Net loss

$

(10,973)

$

(11,857)

$

(5,723)

$

(10,055)

Interest on outstanding debt

10,287


9,485


8,257


7,173

Benefit for taxes

(672)


(2,125)


(1,013)


(3,056)

Depreciation

1,092


1,203


1,346


1,087

Amortization




2


2


2

Stock-based compensation

11,856


10,010


10,856


10,060

Transaction costs(1)

2,317


3,836


4,206


2,565

Sponsor costs(2)

24


58


66


148

Other non-recurring costs(7)

2,298


3,550


630


1,531

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses

(397)


(351)


(4,536)


3,865

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

35,744


35,748


34,520


34,260

Interest income

(316)


(1,301)






Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with
purchase accounting







13


25

Adjusted EBITDA

$

51,260

$

48,258

$

48,624

$

47,605

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
Costs

Other non-
recurring costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:

















Subscription and support

$

38,377

$

(474)

$

(487)

$

(502)

$

(16,265)

$

20,649

Professional services and other

6,912


(622)


(8)


(6)





6,276

Total cost of revenue

$

45,289

$

(1,096)

$

(495)

$

(508)

$

(16,265)

$

26,925

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
Costs

Other non-
recurring costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:

















Subscription and support

$

35,868

$

(325)

$



$

(9)

$

(15,859)

$

19,675

Professional services and other

6,530


(465)


(35)


(6)





6,024

Total cost of revenue

$

42,398

$

(790)

$

(35)

$

(15)

$

(15,859)

$

25,699

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
Costs

Other non-
recurring costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:

















Subscription and support

$

77,187

$

(853)

$

(647)

$

(636)

$

(32,338)

$

42,713

Professional services and other

13,934


(1,036)


(28)


(211)





12,659

Total cost of revenue

$

91,121

$

(1,889)

$

(675)

$

(847)

$

(32,338)

$

55,372

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
Costs

Other non-
recurring costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:

















Subscription and support

$

71,414

$

(607)

$



$

(18)

$

(31,549)

$

39,240

Professional services and other

11,995


(841)


(79)


(16)





11,059

Total cost of revenue

$

83,409

$

(1,448)

$

(79)

$

(34)

$

(31,549)

$

50,299

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
costs

Sponsor
costs

Other
non-
recurring
costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-
GAAP

GAAP %
of
revenue

Non-GAAP
% of
Revenue

Operating expenses:


























Sales and marketing

$

52,159

$

(3,469)

$

(1,138)

$



$

(472)

$

(19,475)

$

27,605


39.8

%

21.1

%

Research and development

21,482


(3,480)


(552)





(862)


(4)


16,584


16.4

%

12.7

%

General and administrative

14,218


(3,811)


(132)


(24)


(450)





9,801


10.8

%

7.5

%

Total operating expenses

$

87,859

$

(10,760)

$

(1,822)

$

(24)

$

(1,784)

$

(19,479)

$

53,990


67.0

%

41.3

%

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
costs

Sponsor
costs

Other
non-
recurring
costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-
GAAP

GAAP
% of
revenue

Non-GAAP
% of
Revenue

Operating expenses:


























Sales and marketing

$

45,885

$

(2,772)

$

(18)

$



$

(92)

$

(18,332)

$

24,671


40.0

%

21.5

%

Research and development

18,669


(2,686)


(437)





(65)





15,481


16.3

%

13.5

%

General and administrative

14,253


(3,139)


(438)


(169)


(119)





10,388


12.4

%

9.1

%

Total operating expenses

$

78,807

$

(8,597)

$

(893)

$

(169)

$

(276)

$

(18,332)

$

50,540


68.7

%

44.1

%

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
costs

Sponsor
costs

Other
non-
recurring
costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-
GAAP

GAAP
% of
revenue

Non-GAAP
% of
Revenue

Operating expenses:


























Sales and marketing

$

103,009

$

(5,997)

$

(1,766)

$



$

(1,603)

$

(39,145)

$

54,498


39.6

%

21.0

%

Research and development

45,184


(6,654)


(2,793)





(2,189)


(9)


33,539


17.4

%

12.9

%

General and administrative

28,591


(7,326)


(919)


(82)


(1,102)





19,162


11.0

%

7.4

%

Total operating expenses

$

176,784

$

(19,977)

$

(5,478)

$

(82)

$

(4,894)

$

(39,154)

$

107,199


68.0

%

41.3

%

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 


GAAP

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Transaction
costs

Sponsor
costs

Other
non-
recurring
costs

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Non-
GAAP

GAAP
% of
revenue

Non-GAAP
% of
Revenue

Operating expenses:


























Sales and marketing

$

89,206

$

(5,349)

$

(27)

$



$

(363)

$

(36,381)

$

47,086


39.1

%

20.6

%

Research and development

35,870


(5,226)


(534)





(258)





29,852


15.7

%

13.1

%

General and administrative

29,869


(6,840)


(1,711)


(303)


(549)





20,466


13.1

%

9.0

%

Total operating expenses

$

154,945

$

(17,415)

$

(2,272)

$

(303)

$

(1,170)

$

(36,381)

$

97,404


67.9

%

42.7

%

 FOOTNOTES

(1) Represents expenses incurred with third parties as part of the Company's merger and acquisition activity, including due diligence, closing and
post-close integration activities.

(2) Represents expenses incurred for services provided by Thoma Bravo and their affiliates.

(3) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


















2023

2022

2023

2022
















Contract modification fees

491





606


230
















Employee severance

526


265


2,385


330
















Workforce realignment costs

725





1,785


354
















Other insignificant non-recurring costs

550


27


965


290
















Total other non-recurring costs

$

2,292

$

292

$

5,741

$

1,204

















































(4) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


















2023

2022

2023

2022
















Loss on exit of leased properties

6





107



















Contract modification fees

491





606


230
















Employee severance

526


265


2,385


330
















Workforce realignment costs

725





1,785


354
















Other insignificant non-recurring costs

550


27


965


290
















Total other non-recurring costs

$

2,298

$

292

$

5,848

$

1,204

















































(5) Includes other non-recurring costs paid in cash as follows (in
thousands):

Three months
ended June 30,

Six months
ended June 30,


















2023

2022

2023

2022
















Employee severance

$

506

$

254

$

2,175

$

319
















Workforce realignment costs

725





1,785


215
















Other insignificant non-recurring costs

410


38


850


924
















Total other non-recurring costs paid in cash

$

1,641

$

292

$

4,810

$

1,458

















































(6) During the fourth quarter of 2022, we revised the methodology for calculating Non-GAAP Net Income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures above
for details). The table above includes the tax effects of the adjustments calculated by using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the
nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.










































(7) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months ended
June 30,

Three months ended
March 31,

Three months ended
December 31,

Three months ended
September 30,


















2023

2023

2022

2022
















Loss on exit of leased properties

6


101






















Contract modification fees

491


115






















Employee severance

526


1,859


195


219
















Workforce realignment costs

725


1,060


267


767
















Other insignificant non-recurring costs

550


415


168


545
















Total other non-recurring costs

$

2,298

$

3,550

$

630

$

1,531
















For More Information:

Media Relations: 
Brian Watkins
Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 610-9722
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:
David Banks
Investor Relations
Instructure
(262) 825-8388
[email protected]com

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.

