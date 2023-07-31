Instructure Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter GAAP Revenue of $131.1 Million Grows 14.4% Year Over Year

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our second quarter results were solid with double-digit top line growth, best-in-class margin performance, and strong free cash flow generation," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "Our teams continue to drive that performance with their dedication to our customers and the innovative products and services we deliver across our expanding platform. We're as optimistic as ever about our outlook for sustained growth and profitability."

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $131.1 million , an increase of 14.4% year over year

, an increase of 14.4% year over year Operating loss of $2.1 million , an improvement of $4.6 million compared with a loss of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2022

, an improvement of compared with a loss of in the second quarter of 2022 Non-GAAP operating income* of $50.2 million , or 38.3% of revenue, up $11.5 million from the second quarter of 2022

, or 38.3% of revenue, up from the second quarter of 2022 GAAP net loss of $11.0 million , a $1.9 million improvement compared with a net loss of $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2022

, a improvement compared with a net loss of in the second quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA* grew to $51.3 million for the quarter, or 39.1% of revenue, an increase of $11.5 million compared with the second quarter of 2022

for the quarter, or 39.1% of revenue, an increase of compared with the second quarter of 2022 Cash flow from operations of $25.1 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $37.1 million , up $16.5 million and $20.9 million , respectively, compared with the second quarter of 2022

and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of , up and , respectively, compared with the second quarter of 2022 Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) were $853.6 million , the Company's best RPO level ever, driven by a significant number of successful renewals as we reached the three-year anniversary of COVID-19

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

Duke University selected Canvas learning management system ("LMS") to power innovative instruction and learning experiences across its learning institution. The decision represents a significant investment in the entire Instructure Learning Platform, with implementations of Canvas LMS, Impact, Canvas Studio and Canvas Credentials to transform teaching and learning at the university. Duke's Office of Teaching and Learning spearheaded this transition to bolster their vision of being a front-runner in life-long non-traditional education. With this deeper partnership with Duke , each of the top ten U.S. universities now use Canvas LMS.





selected Canvas learning management system ("LMS") to power innovative instruction and learning experiences across its learning institution. The decision represents a significant investment in the entire Instructure Learning Platform, with implementations of Canvas LMS, Impact, Canvas Studio and Canvas Credentials to transform teaching and learning at the university. Office of Teaching and Learning spearheaded this transition to bolster their vision of being a front-runner in life-long non-traditional education. With this deeper partnership with , each of the top ten U.S. universities now use Canvas LMS. Ohio University selected Canvas LMS as part of a major initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success, switching from a legacy system. The university's main campus in Athens and five regional campuses will implement Canvas alongside Impact by Instructure, a data and analytics solution that improves adoption and evaluates the impact of edtech, as part of its migration to the Instructure Learning Platform.





selected Canvas LMS as part of a major initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success, switching from a legacy system. The university's main campus in and five regional campuses will implement Canvas alongside Impact by Instructure, a data and analytics solution that improves adoption and evaluates the impact of edtech, as part of its migration to the Instructure Learning Platform. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a long-time Canvas and MasteryConnect customer, selected Mastery View Predictive Assessments in the quarter, helping fuel cross sales. Based in North Carolina , Charlotte-Mecklenburg selected Instructure's assessment tool because of the rigor and accuracy of the solution, which provides better insight into student growth.





Schools, a long-time Canvas and MasteryConnect customer, selected Mastery View Predictive Assessments in the quarter, helping fuel cross sales. Based in , selected Instructure's assessment tool because of the rigor and accuracy of the solution, which provides better insight into student growth. Austrian-based University for Continuing Education Krems, the leading public university for continuing education in Europe , became a new customer in the second quarter, migrating its LMS platform from a legacy European-based provider. The institution recognized that demographics were creating a skills gap between the workforce and graduates, and that the average retirement age was increasing. Canvas LMS allows them to meet this challenge and serve traditional and non-traditional students alike. The relationship also provides Krems an advantage in meeting stringent privacy standards as a result of Instructure's commitment to protecting student data and reducing the regulatory burden.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, July 31, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $132.0 million to $133.0 million

to Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $51.2 million to $52.2 million

to Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $52.5 million to $53.5 million

to Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $29.1 million to $30.1 million

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $524.0 million to $528.0 million

to Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $198.5 million to $202.5 million

to Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $203.5 million to $207.5 million

to Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $113.0 million to $117.0 million

to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* is expected to be in the range of $207.0 million to $211.0 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Effective January 1, 2022, Instructure adopted ASU No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805), which requires that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). As a result, Instructure will no longer present guidance for ACR because GAAP revenue and ACR have now converged.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter ended June 30, 2023 results today, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ACR.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for transaction costs, sponsor costs, impaired leases, and other non-recurring costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by ACR.

Net debt. We define net debt as total debt, net of debt discounts, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Management uses this supplemental non-GAAP measure to evaluate the Company's leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the third quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, the Company's business strategy and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending by customers; failure to continue our recent growth rates; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from pandemics; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; failure to manage our growth effectively; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)



June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Assets

(unaudited)





Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 126,003



$ 185,954 Accounts receivable—net



208,366





71,428 Prepaid expenses



31,781





11,120 Deferred commissions



14,590





13,390 Other current assets



3,502





3,144 Total current assets



384,242





285,036 Property and equipment, net



12,836





12,380 Right-of-use assets



11,272





13,575 Goodwill



1,266,402





1,266,402 Intangible assets, net



471,186





542,679 Noncurrent prepaid expenses



6,413





871 Deferred commissions, net of current portion



15,759





18,781 Deferred tax assets



8,126





8,143 Other assets



5,152





5,622 Total assets

$ 2,181,388



$ 2,153,489 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 13,465



$ 18,792 Accrued liabilities



32,020





28,483 Lease liabilities



7,167





7,205 Long-term debt, current



4,013





4,013 Deferred revenue



317,439





275,564 Total current liabilities



374,104





334,057 Long-term debt, net of current portion



484,382





486,471 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



13,299





13,816 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



12,897





16,610 Deferred tax liabilities



20,279





24,702 Other long-term liabilities



1,310





1,706 Total liabilities



906,271





877,362 Stockholders' equity:









Common stock



1,440





1,429 Additional paid-in capital



1,597,409





1,575,600 Accumulated deficit



(323,732)





(300,902) Total stockholders' equity



1,275,117





1,276,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,181,388



$ 2,153,489

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue:























Subscription and support

$ 118,569



$ 102,905



$ 237,049



$ 206,397

Professional services and other



12,501





11,672





22,864





21,642

Total revenue



131,070





114,577





259,913





228,039

Cost of revenue:























Subscription and support



38,377





35,868





77,187





71,414

Professional services and other



6,912





6,530





13,934





11,995

Total cost of revenue



45,289





42,398





91,121





83,409

Gross profit



85,781





72,179





168,792





144,630

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing



52,159





45,885





103,009





89,206

Research and development



21,482





18,669





45,184





35,870

General and administrative



14,218





14,253





28,591





29,869

Total operating expenses



87,859





78,807





176,784





154,945

Loss from operations



(2,078)





(6,628)





(7,992)





(10,315)

Other income (expense):























Interest income



320





27





1,661





63

Interest expense



(10,289)





(4,611)





(19,774)





(9,164)

Other income (expense)



402





(3,417)





478





(3,111)

Total other income (expense), net



(9,567)





(8,001)





(17,635)





(12,212)

Loss before income taxes



(11,645)





(14,629)





(25,627)





(22,527)

Income tax benefit



672





1,710





2,797





4,063

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (10,973)



$ (12,919)



$ (22,830)



$ (18,464)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.08)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.13)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per common share



143,647





141,534





143,381





141,244



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Operating Activities:























Net loss

$ (10,973)



$ (12,919)



$ (22,830)



$ (18,464)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment



1,092





1,053





2,295





2,057

Amortization of intangible assets



35,744





34,193





71,493





67,934

Amortization of deferred financing costs



295





293





589





587

Stock-based compensation



11,676





8,158





21,311





15,971

Deferred income taxes



(1,347)





(2,011)





(4,406)





(5,422)

Other



(82)





3,173





184





2,599

Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



(144,963)





(130,095)





(137,334)





(115,316)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



12,877





13,557





(26,680)





(21,176)

Deferred commissions



878





(108)





1,822





196

Right-of-use assets



1,312





1,213





2,303





2,410

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



5,459





2,615





(1,718)





(9,131)

Deferred revenue



115,016





91,781





41,358





25,080

Lease liabilities



(1,839)





(2,019)





(3,751)





(3,487)

Other liabilities



(72)





(265)





(396)





(1,378)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



25,073





8,619





(55,760)





(57,540)

Investing Activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(1,573)





(2,082)





(2,900)





(3,415)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



29





14





35





36

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





(19,484)





—





(19,484)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,544)





(21,552)





(2,865)





(22,863)

Financing Activities:























Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



—





—





3,295





4,076

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,709)





(425)





(2,988)





(1,688)

Repayments of long-term debt



(1,250)





(1,250)





(2,500)





(1,250)

Payments of financing costs



(84)





—





(84)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(3,043)





(1,675)





(2,277)





1,138

Foreign currency impacts on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



241





(3,095)





457





(2,291)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



20,727





(17,703)





(60,445)





(81,556)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



109,094





105,299





190,266





169,152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 129,821



$ 87,596



$ 129,821



$ 87,596

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:























Cash paid for taxes

$ 1,638



$ 2,706



$ 1,819



$ 2,775

Interest paid

$ 9,578



$ 4,342



$ 17,674



$ 5,766

Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 138



$ 189



$ 138



$ 189



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue

$ 131,070



$ 114,577



$ 259,913



$ 228,039

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





331





—





830

Allocated combined receipts

$ 131,070



$ 114,908



$ 259,913



$ 228,869



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Loss from operations

$ (2,078)



$ (6,628)



$ (7,992)



$ (10,315)

Stock-based compensation



11,856





9,387





21,866





18,863

Transaction costs(1)



2,317





927





6,153





2,351

Sponsor costs(2)



24





169





82





303

Other non-recurring costs(3)



2,292





292





5,741





1,204

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,191





71,492





67,930

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





331





—





830

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 50,155



$ 38,669



$ 97,342



$ 81,166



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (10,973)



$ (12,919)



$ (22,830)



$ (18,464)

Interest on outstanding debt



10,287





4,608





19,772





9,161

Benefit for taxes



(672)





(1,710)





(2,797)





(4,063)

Depreciation



1,092





1,053





2,295





2,058

Amortization



—





2





2





4

Stock-based compensation



11,856





9,387





21,866





18,863

Transaction costs(1)



2,317





927





6,153





2,351

Sponsor costs(2)



24





169





82





303

Other non-recurring costs(4)



2,298





292





5,848





1,204

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



(397)





3,477





(748)





3,185

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,191





71,492





67,930

Interest income



(316)





—





(1,617)





—

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





331





—





830

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 51,260



$ 39,808



$ 99,518



$ 83,362



























Net loss margin



(8.4) %



(11.3) %



(8.8) %



(8.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin



39.1 %



34.6 %



38.3 %



36.4 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Net cash used in operating activities

$ 25,073



$ 8,619



$ (55,760)



$ (57,540)

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,573)





(2,082)





(2,900)





(3,415)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



29





14





35





36

Free cash flow

$ 23,529



$ 6,551



$ (58,625)



$ (60,919)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



9,578





4,342





17,674





5,766

Cash settled stock-based compensation



183





1,228





557





2,892

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 33,290



$ 12,121



$ (40,394)



$ (52,261)

Transaction costs(1)



1,611





2,580





8,365





5,242

Sponsor costs(2)



32





191





89





241

Impaired leases



488





970





833





970

Other non-recurring costs(5)



1,641





292





4,810





1,458

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ 37,062



$ 16,154



$ (26,297)



$ (44,350)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (10,973)



$ (12,919)



$ (22,830)



$ (18,464)

Stock-based compensation



11,856





9,387





21,866





18,863

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,191





71,492





67,930

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





331





—





830

Transaction costs(1)



2,317





927





6,153





2,351

Sponsor costs(2)



24





169





82





303

Other non-recurring costs(4)



2,298





292





5,848





1,204

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



(397)





3,477





(748)





3,185

Tax effects of adjustments(6)



(12,895)





(12,015)





(26,013)





(23,436)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 27,974



$ 23,840



$ 55,850



$ 52,766

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.19



$ 0.17



$ 0.39



$ 0.37

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.19



$ 0.17



$ 0.39



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-

GAAP net income per common share



143,647





141,534





143,381





141,244

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-

GAAP net income per common share



145,150





142,847





144,979





142,844



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Gross profit

$ 85,781



$ 72,179



$ 168,792



$ 144,630

Stock-based compensation



1,096





790





1,889





1,448

Transaction costs(1)



495





35





675





79

Other non-recurring costs



508





15





847





34

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



16,265





15,859





32,338





31,549

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





331





—





830

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 104,145



$ 89,209



$ 204,541



$ 178,570



























GAAP gross margin



65.4 %



63.0 %



64.9 %



63.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin



79.5 %



77.6 %



78.7 %



78.0 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)















































June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

Long-term debt, current











































$ 4,013



$ 4,013

Long-term debt, net of current portion













































484,382





486,471

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













































(129,821)





(190,266)

Net debt











































$ 358,574



$ 300,218



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended

June 30,



Three months

ended

March 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

September 30,





2023



2023



2022



2022

Net loss

$ (10,973)



$ (11,857)



$ (5,723)



$ (10,055)

Interest on outstanding debt



10,287





9,485





8,257





7,173

Benefit for taxes



(672)





(2,125)





(1,013)





(3,056)

Depreciation



1,092





1,203





1,346





1,087

Amortization



—





2





2





2

Stock-based compensation



11,856





10,010





10,856





10,060

Transaction costs(1)



2,317





3,836





4,206





2,565

Sponsor costs(2)



24





58





66





148

Other non-recurring costs(7)



2,298





3,550





630





1,531

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



(397)





(351)





(4,536)





3,865

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





35,748





34,520





34,260

Interest income



(316)





(1,301)





—





—

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





—





13





25

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 51,260



$ 48,258



$ 48,624



$ 47,605



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 38,377



$ (474)



$ (487)



$ (502)



$ (16,265)



$ 20,649

Professional services and other



6,912





(622)





(8)





(6)





—





6,276

Total cost of revenue

$ 45,289



$ (1,096)



$ (495)



$ (508)



$ (16,265)



$ 26,925



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 35,868



$ (325)



$ —



$ (9)



$ (15,859)



$ 19,675

Professional services and other



6,530





(465)





(35)





(6)





—





6,024

Total cost of revenue

$ 42,398



$ (790)



$ (35)



$ (15)



$ (15,859)



$ 25,699



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 77,187



$ (853)



$ (647)



$ (636)



$ (32,338)



$ 42,713

Professional services and other



13,934





(1,036)





(28)





(211)





—





12,659

Total cost of revenue

$ 91,121



$ (1,889)



$ (675)



$ (847)



$ (32,338)



$ 55,372



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 71,414



$ (607)



$ —



$ (18)



$ (31,549)



$ 39,240

Professional services and other



11,995





(841)





(79)





(16)





—





11,059

Total cost of revenue

$ 83,409



$ (1,448)



$ (79)



$ (34)



$ (31,549)



$ 50,299



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP %

of

revenue



Non-GAAP

% of

Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 52,159



$ (3,469)



$ (1,138)



$ —



$ (472)



$ (19,475)



$ 27,605





39.8 %



21.1 % Research and development



21,482





(3,480)





(552)





—





(862)





(4)





16,584





16.4 %



12.7 % General and administrative



14,218





(3,811)





(132)





(24)





(450)





—





9,801





10.8 %



7.5 % Total operating expenses

$ 87,859



$ (10,760)



$ (1,822)



$ (24)



$ (1,784)



$ (19,479)



$ 53,990





67.0 %



41.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP

% of

revenue



Non-GAAP

% of

Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 45,885



$ (2,772)



$ (18)



$ —



$ (92)



$ (18,332)



$ 24,671





40.0 %



21.5 % Research and development



18,669





(2,686)





(437)





—





(65)





—





15,481





16.3 %



13.5 % General and administrative



14,253





(3,139)





(438)





(169)





(119)





—





10,388





12.4 %



9.1 % Total operating expenses

$ 78,807



$ (8,597)



$ (893)



$ (169)



$ (276)



$ (18,332)



$ 50,540





68.7 %



44.1 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP

% of

revenue



Non-GAAP

% of

Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 103,009



$ (5,997)



$ (1,766)



$ —



$ (1,603)



$ (39,145)



$ 54,498





39.6 %



21.0 % Research and development



45,184





(6,654)





(2,793)





—





(2,189)





(9)





33,539





17.4 %



12.9 % General and administrative



28,591





(7,326)





(919)





(82)





(1,102)





—





19,162





11.0 %



7.4 % Total operating expenses

$ 176,784



$ (19,977)



$ (5,478)



$ (82)



$ (4,894)



$ (39,154)



$ 107,199





68.0 %



41.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP

% of

revenue



Non-GAAP

% of

Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 89,206



$ (5,349)



$ (27)



$ —



$ (363)



$ (36,381)



$ 47,086





39.1 %



20.6 % Research and development



35,870





(5,226)





(534)





—





(258)





—





29,852





15.7 %



13.1 % General and administrative



29,869





(6,840)





(1,711)





(303)





(549)





—





20,466





13.1 %



9.0 % Total operating expenses

$ 154,945



$ (17,415)



$ (2,272)



$ (303)



$ (1,170)



$ (36,381)



$ 97,404





67.9 %



42.7 %

FOOTNOTES

(1) Represents expenses incurred with third parties as part of the Company's merger and acquisition activity, including due diligence, closing and

post-close integration activities.

(2) Represents expenses incurred for services provided by Thoma Bravo and their affiliates.

(3) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





































2023



2022



2023



2022

































Contract modification fees



491





—





606





230

































Employee severance



526





265





2,385





330

































Workforce realignment costs



725





—





1,785





354

































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



550





27





965





290

































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 2,292



$ 292



$ 5,741



$ 1,204



































































































(4) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





































2023



2022



2023



2022

































Loss on exit of leased properties



6





—





107





—

































Contract modification fees



491





—





606





230

































Employee severance



526





265





2,385





330

































Workforce realignment costs



725





—





1,785





354

































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



550





27





965





290

































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 2,298



$ 292



$ 5,848



$ 1,204



































































































(5) Includes other non-recurring costs paid in cash as follows (in

thousands):

Three months

ended June 30,



Six months

ended June 30,





































2023



2022



2023



2022

































Employee severance

$ 506



$ 254



$ 2,175



$ 319

































Workforce realignment costs



725





—





1,785





215

































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



410





38





850





924

































Total other non-recurring costs paid in cash

$ 1,641



$ 292



$ 4,810



$ 1,458



































































































(6) During the fourth quarter of 2022, we revised the methodology for calculating Non-GAAP Net Income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures above

for details). The table above includes the tax effects of the adjustments calculated by using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the

nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.



















































































(7) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months ended

June 30,



Three months ended

March 31,



Three months ended

December 31,



Three months ended

September 30,





































2023



2023



2022



2022

































Loss on exit of leased properties



6





101





—





—

































Contract modification fees



491





115





—





—

































Employee severance



526





1,859





195





219

































Workforce realignment costs



725





1,060





267





767

































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



550





415





168





545

































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 2,298



$ 3,550



$ 630



$ 1,531



































