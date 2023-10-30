Instructure Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter GAAP Revenue of $134.9 Million Grows 10.2% Year Over Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter results once again demonstrated the growth and leverage of our business, including best-in-class margin performance and record cash flow and free cash flow," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "The power of Instructure is in its people and their dedication to delivering powerful solutions for our customers that drive the type of financial results our investors expect."

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $134.9 million , an increase of 10.2% year over year

, an increase of 10.2% year over year Operating income of $4.6 million , or 3.4% of revenue, compared with a loss of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022

, or 3.4% of revenue, compared with a loss of in the third quarter of 2022 Non-GAAP operating income* of $57.0 million , or 42.3% of revenue, up 23.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022

, or 42.3% of revenue, up 23.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022 GAAP net loss of $5.5 million , or negative 4.1% of revenue, an improvement of $4.6 million compared with a net loss of $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

, or negative 4.1% of revenue, an improvement of compared with a net loss of in the third quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA* of $58.2 million for the quarter, or 43.2% of revenue, an increase of $10.6 million , or 22.3% compared with the third quarter of 2022

for the quarter, or 43.2% of revenue, an increase of , or 22.3% compared with the third quarter of 2022 Cash flow from operations of $182.6 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $200.1 million , up $2.8 million and $12.4 million , respectively compared with the third quarter of 2022

and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of , up and , respectively compared with the third quarter of 2022 Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) were $862.9 million , 75% of which is expected to be realized in the next 24 months

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

Announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer, Dale Bowen , who will end his tenure at Instructure on November 12, 2023 . Succeeding Bowen is Peter Walker , currently Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Check Corp., who has more than 15 years of executive experience, including more than 10 years as a Chief Financial Officer. He will begin his role with Instructure on November 13, 2023 .





, who will end his tenure at Instructure on . Succeeding Bowen is , currently Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Check Corp., who has more than 15 years of executive experience, including more than 10 years as a Chief Financial Officer. He will begin his role with Instructure on . The Montana University System (MUS) consolidated all of its 16 higher education and one K -12 school onto Canvas, choosing to migrate 10 of its campuses away from two competitors' products. MUS was looking to drive ease of use, better content sharing with Canvas Commons, and provide a consistent experience for students across its different campuses.





System (MUS) consolidated all of its 16 higher education and -12 school onto Canvas, choosing to migrate 10 of its campuses away from two competitors' products. MUS was looking to drive ease of use, better content sharing with Canvas Commons, and provide a consistent experience for students across its different campuses. The Pasadena Independent School District took advantage of Instructure's growing suite of K-12 solutions, choosing Canvas, Studio, MasteryConnect, Mastery Item Bank, and Training Portal. With nearly 50,000 students, the Southern California -based district signed a 10-year contract whereby Instructure will replace its current classroom solutions because district leaders recognized Canvas as the "go-to system" for large districts like theirs.





-based district signed a 10-year contract whereby Instructure will replace its current classroom solutions because district leaders recognized Canvas as the "go-to system" for large districts like theirs. CFRE, a private and independent educational company based in Germany , selected Canvas and Credentials to aid in its focus on non-traditional students across vocational, higher education, and further education. With 18 brands and more than 30,000 students in Germany , CFRE selected our platform based on quality of delivery and user experience, with the opportunity for diversity around branding and administrative capabilities.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, October 30, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $133.3 million to $135.3 million

to Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $51.5 million to $53.5 million

to Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $55.0 million

to Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $34.5 million

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $528.0 million to $530.0 million

to Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $206.5 million to $208.5 million

to Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $211.0 million to $213.0 million

to Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $124.0 million to $126.0 million

to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* is expected to be in the range of $207.0 million to $211.0 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating income/(loss) and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Effective January 1, 2022, Instructure adopted ASU No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805), which requires that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). As a result, Instructure will no longer present guidance for ACR because GAAP revenue and ACR have now converged.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter ended September 30, 2023 results today, October 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and effects of foreign currency transaction losses that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ACR.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for transaction costs, sponsor costs, impaired leases, and other non-recurring costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, other non-recurring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by ACR.

Net debt. We define net debt as total debt, net of debt discounts, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Management uses this supplemental non-GAAP measure to evaluate the Company's leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, the Company's business strategy and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Parchment transaction and the possibility that various closing conditions for the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, and the ability to realize the benefits expected from the proposed transactions; the impact of the announcement and potential closing of the Parchment transaction on our and Parchment's business, employees and suppliers, and on our investors and common stock; risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including high inflation, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, and reduced spending by customers; failure to continue our recent growth rates; the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and on our business; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from pandemics; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; failure to manage our growth effectively; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)



September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022



Assets

(unaudited)









Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 304,858



$ 185,954



Accounts receivable—net



92,708





71,428



Prepaid expenses



18,244





11,120



Deferred commissions



14,363





13,390



Other current assets



4,125





3,144



Total current assets



434,298





285,036



Property and equipment, net



13,656





12,380



Right-of-use assets



10,227





13,575



Goodwill



1,265,316





1,266,402



Intangible assets, net



435,442





542,679



Noncurrent prepaid expenses



5,253





871



Deferred commissions, net of current portion



14,912





18,781



Deferred tax assets



8,389





8,143



Other assets



7,710





5,622



Total assets

$ 2,195,203



$ 2,153,489



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 18,539



$ 18,792



Accrued liabilities



21,162





28,483



Lease liabilities



7,355





7,205



Long-term debt, current



4,013





4,013



Deferred revenue



334,404





275,564



Total current liabilities



385,473





334,057



Long-term debt, net of current portion



483,385





486,471



Deferred revenue, net of current portion



12,700





13,816



Lease liabilities, net of current portion



11,090





16,610



Deferred tax liabilities



16,069





24,702



Other long-term liabilities



4,226





1,706



Total liabilities



912,943





877,362



Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



1,447





1,429



Additional paid-in capital



1,610,026





1,575,600



Accumulated deficit



(329,213)





(300,902)



Total stockholders' equity



1,282,260





1,276,127



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,195,203



$ 2,153,489





INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue:























Subscription and support

$ 123,110



$ 109,727



$ 360,159



$ 316,124

Professional services and other



11,811





12,702





34,675





34,344

Total revenue



134,921





122,429





394,834





350,468

Cost of revenue:























Subscription and support



40,345





37,005





117,532





108,419

Professional services and other



7,082





7,068





21,016





19,063

Total cost of revenue



47,427





44,073





138,548





127,482

Gross profit



87,494





78,356





256,286





222,986

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing



46,734





45,737





149,743





134,943

Research and development



20,688





20,596





65,872





56,466

General and administrative



15,522





14,408





44,113





44,277

Total operating expenses



82,944





80,741





259,728





235,686

Income (loss) from operations



4,550





(2,385)





(3,442)





(12,700)

Other income (expense):























Interest income



1,360





303





3,021





366

Interest expense



(10,868)





(7,173)





(30,642)





(16,337)

Other income (expense)



(2,443)





(3,856)





(1,965)





(6,967)

Total other income (expense), net



(11,951)





(10,726)





(29,586)





(22,938)

Loss before income taxes



(7,401)





(13,111)





(33,028)





(35,638)

Income tax benefit



1,920





3,056





4,717





7,119

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (5,481)



$ (10,055)



$ (28,311)



$ (28,519)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.20)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per common share



144,222





142,108





143,665





141,536



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Operating Activities:























Net loss

$ (5,481)



$ (10,055)



$ (28,311)



$ (28,519)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment



1,186





1,088





3,481





3,145

Amortization of intangible assets



35,744





34,261





107,237





102,195

Amortization of deferred financing costs



300





294





889





881

Stock-based compensation



11,675





8,699





32,986





24,670

Deferred income taxes



(3,387)





(4,642)





(7,793)





(10,064)

Other



2,489





3,176





2,853





4,917

Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



114,737





94,959





(22,597)





(20,357)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



11,430





10,235





(15,250)





(10,941)

Deferred commissions



1,074





(1,529)





2,896





(1,333)

Right-of-use assets



1,045





1,228





3,348





3,638

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(5,847)





6,736





(7,565)





(2,395)

Deferred revenue



16,366





37,541





57,724





62,621

Lease liabilities



(1,619)





(1,856)





(5,370)





(5,343)

Other liabilities



2,916





(263)





2,520





(1,641)

Net cash provided by operating activities



182,628





179,872





127,048





121,474

Investing Activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(1,808)





(1,564)





(4,708)





(4,979)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



7





5





42





41

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





—





—





(19,484)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,801)





(1,559)





(4,666)





(24,422)

Financing Activities:























Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



2,723





3,251





6,018





7,327

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,961)





(1,645)





(4,949)





(3,333)

Repayments of long-term debt



(1,250)





(1,250)





(3,750)





(2,500)

Payments of financing costs



—





—





(84)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(488)





356





(2,765)





1,494

Foreign currency impacts on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,523)





(2,823)





(1,246)





(4,256)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



178,816





175,846





118,371





94,290

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



129,821





87,596





190,266





169,152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 308,637



$ 263,442



$ 308,637



$ 263,442

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:























Cash paid for taxes

$ 838



$ 259



$ 2,657



$ 3,034

Interest paid

$ 13,781



$ 4,184



$ 31,455



$ 9,950

Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 75



$ 20



$ 75



$ 20



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue

$ 134,921



$ 122,429



$ 394,834



$ 350,468

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





25





—





855

Allocated combined receipts

$ 134,921



$ 122,454



$ 394,834



$ 351,323



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Income (loss) from operations

$ 4,550



$ (2,385)



$ (3,442)



$ (12,700)

Stock-based compensation



11,755





10,060





33,621





28,923

Transaction costs(1)



3,502





2,565





9,655





4,916

Sponsor costs(2)



31





148





113





451

Other non-recurring costs(3)



1,465





1,531





7,206





2,735

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,260





107,236





102,190

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





25





—





855

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 57,047



$ 46,204



$ 154,389



$ 127,370



























GAAP operating margin



3.4 %



(1.9) %



(0.9) %



(3.6) % Non-GAAP operating margin



42.3 %



37.7 %



39.1 %



36.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (5,481)



$ (10,055)



$ (28,311)



$ (28,519)

Interest on outstanding debt



10,868





7,173





30,640





16,334

Benefit for taxes



(1,920)





(3,056)





(4,717)





(7,119)

Depreciation



1,186





1,087





3,481





3,145

Amortization



—





2





2





5

Stock-based compensation



11,755





10,060





33,621





28,923

Transaction costs(1)



3,502





2,565





9,655





4,916

Sponsor costs(2)



31





148





113





451

Other non-recurring costs(4)



1,465





1,531





7,313





2,735

Effects of foreign currency transaction losses



2,420





3,865





1,672





7,050

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,260





107,236





102,190

Interest income



(1,346)





—





(2,963)





—

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





25





—





855

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 58,224



$ 47,605



$ 157,742



$ 130,966



























Net loss margin



(4.1) %



(8.2) %



(7.2) %



(8.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin



43.2 %



38.9 %



40.0 %



37.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 182,628



$ 179,872



$ 127,048



$ 121,474

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,808)





(1,564)





(4,708)





(4,979)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



7





5





42





41

Free cash flow

$ 180,827



$ 178,313



$ 122,382



$ 116,536

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



13,781





4,184





31,455





9,950

Cash settled stock-based compensation



81





1,360





638





4,253

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 194,689



$ 183,857



$ 154,475



$ 130,739

Transaction costs(1)



1,509





2,018





9,874





7,260

Sponsor costs(2)



46





103





135





344

Impaired leases



263





495





1,096





1,465

Other non-recurring costs(5)



3,553





1,140





8,363





2,598

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ 200,060



$ 187,613



$ 173,943



$ 142,406



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (5,481)



$ (10,055)



$ (28,311)



$ (28,519)

Stock-based compensation



11,755





10,060





33,621





28,923

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





34,260





107,236





102,190

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





25





—





855

Transaction costs(1)



3,502





2,565





9,655





4,916

Sponsor costs(2)



31





148





113





451

Other non-recurring costs(4)



1,465





1,531





7,313





2,735

Effects of foreign currency transaction losses



2,420





3,865





1,672





7,050

Tax effects of adjustments(6)



(13,680)





(12,909)





(39,693)





(36,368)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 35,756



$ 29,490



$ 91,606



$ 82,233

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.25



$ 0.21



$ 0.64



$ 0.58

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.25



$ 0.21



$ 0.63



$ 0.57

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-

GAAP net income per common share



144,222





142,108





143,665





141,536

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-

GAAP net income per common share



145,638





143,781





145,190





143,067



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Gross profit

$ 87,494



$ 78,356



$ 256,286



$ 222,986

Stock-based compensation



1,062





809





2,951





2,257

Transaction costs(1)



336





150





1,011





229

Other non-recurring costs



427





25





1,274





59

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



16,265





15,885





48,603





47,434

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





25





—





855

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 105,584



$ 95,250



$ 310,125



$ 273,820



























GAAP gross margin



64.8 %



64.0 %



64.9 %



63.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin



78.3 %



77.8 %



78.5 %



77.9 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



























































September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

Long-term debt, current























































$ 4,013



$ 4,013

Long-term debt, net of current portion

























































483,385





486,471

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

























































(308,637)





(190,266)

Net debt























































$ 178,761



$ 300,218



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

June 30,



Three months

ended

March 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,





2023



2023



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (5,481)



$ (10,973)



$ (11,857)



$ (5,723)

Interest on outstanding debt



10,868





10,287





9,485





8,257

Benefit for taxes



(1,920)





(672)





(2,125)





(1,013)

Depreciation



1,186





1,092





1,203





1,346

Amortization



—





—





2





2

Stock-based compensation



11,755





11,856





10,010





10,856

Transaction costs(1)



3,502





2,317





3,836





4,206

Sponsor costs(2)



31





24





58





66

Other non-recurring costs(7)



1,465





2,298





3,550





630

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



2,420





(397)





(351)





(4,536)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



35,744





35,744





35,748





34,520

Interest income



(1,346)





(316)





(1,301)





—

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting



—





—





—





13

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 58,224



$ 51,260



$ 48,258



$ 48,624



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 40,345



$ (459)



$ (337)



$ (430)



$ (16,265)



$ 22,854

Professional services and other



7,082





(603)





1





3





—





6,483

Total cost of revenue

$ 47,427



$ (1,062)



$ (336)



$ (427)



$ (16,265)



$ 29,337



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 37,005



$ (358)



$ (135)



$ (6)



$ (15,885)



$ 20,621

Professional services and other



7,068





(451)





(15)





(19)





—





6,583

Total cost of revenue

$ 44,073



$ (809)



$ (150)



$ (25)



$ (15,885)



$ 27,204



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 117,532



$ (1,312)



$ (984)



$ (1,066)



$ (48,603)



$ 65,567

Professional services and other



21,016





(1,639)





(27)





(208)





—





19,142

Total cost of revenue

$ 138,548



$ (2,951)



$ (1,011)



$ (1,274)



$ (48,603)



$ 84,709



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction Costs



Other non-

recurring costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:



































Subscription and support

$ 108,419



$ (965)



$ (135)



$ (24)



$ (47,434)



$ 59,861

Professional services and other



19,063





(1,292)





(94)





(35)





—





17,642

Total cost of revenue

$ 127,482



$ (2,257)



$ (229)



$ (59)



$ (47,434)



$ 77,503



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Transaction costs



Sponsor costs



Other non-recurring costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP



GAAP % of revenue



Non-GAAP % of Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 46,734



$ (3,145)



$ (183)



$ —



$ (208)



$ (19,475)



$ 23,723





34.6 %



17.6 % Research and development



20,688





(3,792)





(1,216)





—





(529)





(4)





15,147





15.3 %



11.2 % General and administrative



15,522





(3,756)





(1,767)





(31)





(301)





—





9,667





11.5 %



7.2 % Total operating expenses

$ 82,944



$ (10,693)



$ (3,166)



$ (31)



$ (1,038)



$ (19,479)



$ 48,537





61.4 %



36.0 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Transaction costs



Sponsor costs



Other non-recurring costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP



GAAP % of revenue



Non-GAAP % of Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 45,737



$ (2,813)



$ (146)



$ —



$ (266)



$ (18,375)



$ 24,137





37.4 %



19.7 % Research and development



20,596





(3,035)





(1,322)





—





(662)





—





15,577





16.8 %



12.7 % General and administrative



14,408





(3,403)





(947)





(148)





(578)





—





9,332





11.8 %



7.6 % Total operating expenses

$ 80,741



$ (9,251)



$ (2,415)



$ (148)



$ (1,506)



$ (18,375)



$ 49,046





66.0 %



40.0 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Transaction costs



Sponsor costs



Other non-recurring costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP



GAAP % of revenue



Non-GAAP % of Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 149,743



$ (9,142)



$ (1,949)



$ —



$ (1,811)



$ (58,620)



$ 78,221





37.9 %



19.8 % Research and development



65,872





(10,446)





(4,009)





—





(2,718)





(13)





48,686





16.7 %



12.3 % General and administrative



44,113





(11,082)





(2,686)





(113)





(1,403)





—





28,829





11.2 %



7.3 % Total operating expenses

$ 259,728



$ (30,670)



$ (8,644)



$ (113)



$ (5,932)



$ (58,633)



$ 155,736





65.8 %



39.4 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Transaction costs



Sponsor costs



Other non-recurring costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP



GAAP % of revenue



Non-GAAP % of Revenue

Operating expenses:





















































Sales and marketing

$ 134,943



$ (8,162)



$ (173)



$ —



$ (629)



$ (54,756)



$ 71,223





38.5 %



20.3 % Research and development



56,466





(8,261)





(1,856)





—





(920)





—





45,429





16.1 %



13.0 % General and administrative



44,277





(10,243)





(2,658)





(451)





(1,127)





—





29,798





12.6 %



8.5 % Total operating expenses

$ 235,686



$ (26,666)



$ (4,687)



$ (451)



$ (2,676)



$ (54,756)



$ 146,450





67.2 %



41.8 %

FOOTNOTES

































































(1) Represents expenses incurred with third parties as part of the Company's merger and acquisition activity, including due diligence, closing and post-closing integration activities.

































































(2) Represents expenses incurred for services provided by Thoma Bravo and their affiliates.

































































(3) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,



































2023



2022



2023



2022































Contract modification fees



422





—





1,028





230































Employee severance



203





219





2,588





549































Workforce realignment costs



385





767





2,170





1,230































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



455





545





1,420





726































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 1,465



$ 1,531



$ 7,206



$ 2,735











































































(4) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,



































2023



2022



2023



2022































Loss on exit of leased properties



—





—





107





—































Contract modification fees



422





—





1,028





230































Employee severance



203





219





2,588





549































Workforce realignment costs



385





767





2,170





1,230































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



455





545





1,420





726































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 1,465



$ 1,531



$ 7,313



$ 2,735











































































(5) Includes other non-recurring costs paid in cash as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended September 30,



Nine months

ended September 30,



































2023



2022



2023



2022































Employee severance

$ 243



$ 192



$ 2,418



$ 511































Workforce realignment costs



308





420





2,093





635































Contract modification fees



2,613





186





2,613





186































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



389





342





1,239





1,266































Total other non-recurring costs paid in cash

$ 3,553



$ 1,140



$ 8,363



$ 2,598





































(6) During the fourth quarter of 2022, we revised the methodology for calculating Non-GAAP Net Income. The table above includes the tax effects of the adjustments calculated by using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.









(7) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

June 30,



Three months

ended

March 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



































2023



2023



2023



2022































Loss on exit of leased properties



—





6





101





—































Contract modification fees



422





491





115





—































Employee severance



203





526





1,859





195































Workforce realignment costs



385





725





1,060





267































Other insignificant non-recurring costs



455





550





415





168































Total other non-recurring costs

$ 1,465



$ 2,298



$ 3,550



$ 630

































For More Information:



Media Relations:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 610-9722

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

David Banks

Investor Relations

Instructure

(262) 825-8388

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.