Instructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President

With more than 20 years of experience in software and services, Goldsmith's career is marked by directing high-performing global teams and achieving outstanding penetration and growth in challenging markets. Goldsmith spent the last eight years as a senior executive at Veeva Systems, a cloud-based software company, where he started and ran Veeva's international business, led the company's strategy in new markets and products, and most recently was responsible for Veeva's global engagement and growth in strategic accounts.

"It is an exciting time for Instructure. We are well positioned for success as we focus on the continued growth of Canvas, expansion of Bridge, and international execution," said Josh Coates, CEO of Instructure. "Dan's energy, creativity and proven track record in driving go-to-market strategies and rapidly scaling businesses make him a tremendous addition to Instructure at the perfect time to lead us through our next phase of growth."

Goldsmith was one of the first 50 employees at Veeva. He helped lead the company through a successful IPO and a growth path to a $10 billion market cap. Prior to Veeva, he worked in various executive positions at top companies, including Accenture, PwC and IBM. During his years in management consulting, Goldsmith led initiatives in global markets and developed new offerings. Goldsmith will have an immediate impact on Instructure's strategy. His initial focus will be on market growth, with the sales leaders reporting directly to him.

"Disrupting an industry, as Instructure has done in education technology, carries with it a responsibility to continuously innovate and build successful programs and products at scale," said Goldsmith. "This is an amazing opportunity to join an incredible team and an organization with a strong foundation, rooted in openness, intuitive products and excellent customer experiences. I could not be more excited to be part of the journey ahead."

As part of this new leadership structure, Mitch Macfarlane, Instructure's COO, has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. He will assist with the transition until June 25, 2018. "Mitch has played a foundational role in the growth of the company since joining Instructure in 2011," Coates said. "We are deeply grateful for all his contributions and wish him the best."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Instructure's product strategy and growth. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or achievements, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, such as Instructure's growth, product development and international expansion, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Instructure's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K and other reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Instructure assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Keaton Godfrey

Manager, Investor Relations

Instructure

(866) 574-3127

kgodfrey@instructure.com

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Public Relations

Instructure

(801) 869-5017

press@instructure.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-appoints-software-industry-veteran-dan-goldsmith-as-president-300644227.html

SOURCE Instructure

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com

