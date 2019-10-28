Instructure CFO Steve Kaminsky to Retire From Company in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) today announced that Steve Kaminsky, chief financial officer, will retire in 2020 after nearly eight years of service. He has agreed to continue in his role until a successor is appointed and then remain with the company during a transition period.

"Steve has been integral to the growth and success of Instructure since its early days," said Dan Goldsmith, chief executive officer at Instructure. "On behalf of the board and our employees, I want to express appreciation for his dedication and his passion for our business, teams, and how we are transforming education. He has built a tremendous finance team and program and I'm grateful he is willing to stay with us through this transition."

"Throughout my years at Instructure, I have been impressed with the talent, commitment, and enthusiasm of the hard-working people here," said Kaminsky. "I am proud of the business we have built and want to ensure a smooth transition as I retire."

Instructure has retained the services of an executive talent firm to assist in the search for Kaminsky's replacement.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

