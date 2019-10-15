Instructure Combines the Power of Portfolium and Canvas

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, Instructure (NYSE: INST) announced that Portfolium, a student portfolio network acquired earlier in the year , is now integrated within the Canvas Learning Management Platform. The combined capabilities allow students to showcase their achievements, projects, and competencies to potential employers. Students can create a Folio from inside the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) that will link to the Portfolium Network and follow them throughout their academic and professional careers, serving as an expanded resume or CV.

"Society's definition of student success is changing. Education is increasingly focused on ensuring that every student is on-track and engaged in relevant work that aligns with their goals and the needs of our fast-changing global economy," said Jared Stein, VP of Higher Ed Strategy at Instructure. "Canvas is the center of many students' academic lives, and this integration with Portfolium's network will help more students showcase their work and connect their learning to their future."

The free Portfolium Network is now seamlessly integrated into the Canvas user experience. Students will have lifelong access to their Folio where they can organize learning assets, connect with other Folio users, and curate content to help showcase their skills. In addition to the free Folio network for Canvas users, Instructure now offers paid tools that add outcomes assessment, analytics, and pathways to Folio Management for any program or institution. These additional capabilities are enhanced by Instructure's partnership with Badgr, providing Canvas and Folio users the ability to issue digital credentials that verify skills.

"Portfolium was the perfect tool I didn't know I needed until I found it," said Nairee Bedikian, mentor program coordinator at an international media corporation. "To be able to show my class projects, volunteer work, extracurricular activities, and interests outside of my academic life were just the right boost I needed to launch my career and find new growth opportunities. I always credit Portfolium for providing me with the skills and work experiences I needed to land my new role at my dream job."

In addition, the Canvas Learning Management Platform will now offer institutions the following capabilities:

Canvas Folio Management - Delivers an institutional homepage and deep, real-time analytics on student engagement, skills and competencies, network connections, and interactions across various cohorts. Allows institutions to generate custom reports tied directly to student success initiatives and export accreditation-ready reports on learning outcomes at the student, cohort, course, program, or institutional level.

Canvas Pathways - Engage students through custom pathways that help students navigate their academic and co-curricular journeys and produce stackable credentials, like badges, that build on each other. Automatically issue badges at set milestones through easy integration with Canvas badging partner, Badgr. See the big picture objectives, and track their progress in real-time.

Canvas TalentMatch - Allows institutions to connect students to potential employers by leveraging the work within Portfolium Network to map employer-desired skills to students who have demonstrated mastery of those skills. This seamlessly connects coursework to internships, jobs, and careers and eliminates the skills gap faced by many employers.

Canvas Outcomes Assessment - Provides course, program, and institutional-level assessment by examining student work within their Folio. This simplifies the assessment of student outcomes and proves institutional value by showcasing evidence of learning and achievement of skill mastery.

"At Henderson State University, we are dedicated to helping our students not only learn, but learn how to build their careers," said Chelsea Goza, Director of Internships, School of Business and Assistant Director, Center of Student Excellence at Henderson State University. "Having all of the Portfolium capabilities within Canvas makes it that much easier to empower our students as they demonstrate their achievements and connect with classmates and peers from around the world, all within one learning environment."

