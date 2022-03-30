Instructure Partners with Nonprofit Organization Better Days to Deliver Educational Course About Utah Women to Canvas Learners

Two Courses Available on Canvas Commons and Canvas Network at no Extra Cost

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure today announced the creation of two complementary K-12 courses in Canvas LMS focused on helping Utah students better understand the role of influential women in the state's history. The curriculum, developed by Better Days , presents women's history in a new and engaging way. Canvas users can find the content on Canvas Commons and Canvas Network , Instructure's learning object repository and open online course offering.

Better Days, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to popularizing Utah women's history, provides free resources for teachers and students. Women have always made history in Utah, but too often they're missing from the history books. The modules give educators the tools, primary sources, and lesson plans to bring Utah's suffrage story, including the trailblazing contributions of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon , into their classrooms. Activities address elementary and secondary state standards, particularly for Utah Studies courses.

"We are proud to partner with Better Days, an organization that has already raised the visibility of the significant historical contributions of Utah women," said Michelle Suzuki, Senior Vice

President of Marketing at Instructure. "By making these courses accessible to the majority of Utah schools through Canvas Commons, we hope to better understand our past and make Utah a better place for women in the future."

Since launching in 2018, Better Days' education curriculum has become a part of many Utah schools, reaching thousands of students. Better Days led a statewide campaign in 2020 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of women first voting in Utah. Their goal is to create an engaging statewide learning experience that highlights the valuable contributions of women throughout the history of the state and inspires all students to make a difference in their own communities. Canvas provides a unique opportunity to impact more students across the state. "Teaming the great scholarship and lesson design that Better Days is known for with the ease of use and accessibility that Canvas brings sounds like a win-win for teachers and students," said Robert Austin, Humanities Team Coordinator for the Utah State Board of Education.

"We're excited to partner with Instructure to make our content available to learners throughout the state," said Katherine Kitterman, Executive Director of Better Days. "By making this course accessible to everyone on Canvas Commons, we hope that teachers make this a regular part of their curriculum."

For more information, visit www.utahwomenshistory.org .

Visit https://lor.instructure.com/ to access the course on Canvas Commons.

