Instructure Recognizes Companies Dedicated to Employee Development

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure announced today at the BridgeCon event the annual Employee Development Awards for industry-leading organizations in the categories of Innovation, Employee Experience, and Culture of Learning.

"Leading companies focus on creating engaging environments that unlock the potential of each employee," said Peter Brussard, VP of product for Bridge Employee Development Platform. "In today's competitive job market, smart companies provide employee development tools and growth opportunities that make people want to stick around. We congratulate the winners who are doing just that."

The organizations selected in the 2019 Employee Development Awards work to create environments where people can grow throughout their careers. They leverage the Bridge Employee Development Platform as an employee-centric solution that provides day-to-day value to both employees and managers as they align on priorities, track goals, and map out development. This year's awards and winners include:

The Innovation Award recognizes a customer that creates measurable workplace value by focusing on challenging and changing the status quo of learning and development.

RainFocus

RainFocus is a leader using Bridge to improve the overall employee experience. They use each employee's career drivers to surface personal passions and create goals and pathways that help their people uplevel skills. The company invests in employee development through training, career planning, and creating a collaborative environment of learning and growth. They are champions for innovation and are always working on making work a more dynamic, fulfilling place for their employees.

The Employee Experience Award goes to the customer that transforms their businesses and drive a culture that promotes employee career development.

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies has been a Bridge client for nearly four years and throughout that time they have worked to scale the employee experience across all their business groups through providing enhanced training and development opportunities. Their diversified business includes strong individual brands like the Utah Jazz, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Prestige Financial. They were among the first to leverage sub-accounts to brand the learning experience to each of their employees at their various business units.

The Culture of Learning Award honors the customer who creates a culture of ongoing learning and provides employees with many different ways to learn. The winner demonstrates learning initiatives that drive measurable and repeatable process improvement.

True

Known for modernizing the human capital space with its innovative talent management solutions, True also stands out for its approach to developing its own people. True provides a robust, proprietary training content library and effective continuous education programs to employees at all levels. The firm has also implemented a career coaching system that fosters and tracks mentoring conversations.

To learn more about how organizations are creating award-winning experiences for their employees, visit www.instructure.com/bridge .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

