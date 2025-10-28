Instructure Releases National State of Learning and Readiness Report Revealing How Higher Education and Lifelong Learning Can Shape a Future-Proof Workforce

Survey of over 1,200 U.S. workers finds 70% of workers feel unprepared to succeed; yet most are eager to learn and adapt amid rapid change

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), today announced the release of its State of Learning and Readiness report. Conducted on behalf of Instructure by The Harris Poll, the national survey of employed U.S. adults explores how prepared people feel in navigating today's workforce and the evolving role of higher education and upskilling in meeting new learner expectations and the demands of the future of work.

The research reveals both a challenge and a call to action. For colleges and universities, the findings highlight a growing need to support lifelong learners through flexible, workforce-aligned programs that connect education to real-world outcomes. While most workers report feeling unprepared, they also express a strong motivation to grow through training, acquire new credentials and pursue ongoing education beyond K-12.

Key findings include:

70% of U.S. workers feel unprepared to succeed in today's workforce.

73% say they are unprepared to adapt to career changes or disruptions in the next five years.

Among the 64% who plan to change jobs within two years, the top reasons include limited growth opportunities (23%) and the desire to gain new skills through education or upskilling (24%).

88% believe more training would help them advance, yet 50% are uncertain which skills and credentials employers truly value.

The data suggests a disconnect between the skills workers need and the paths available to acquire them. However, it also highlights an opportunity; people are eager to grow and view training and education as the keys to advancement.

"Workers are telling us they want to grow, but what they really need is direction. Their motivation is strong, but the paths to turn that into progress are still too fragmented," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "When employers and educators come together, we can turn ambition into advancement and build a culture of lifelong learning that powers the future of work."

Generational insights underscore the urgency: 87% of Gen Z workers feel unprepared to succeed in today's workplace, higher than other generations (72% of millennials ages 18-28, 65% of Gen X ages 45-60 and 49% of baby boomers ages 61-79). While millennials (28%), Gen X (35%) and baby boomers (51%) report greater confidence in their preparedness to succeed in today's workforce, Gen Z stands out for its eagerness to grow, interest in upskilling (85%) and a desire for connections between learning and opportunity. These findings highlight that a one-size-fits-all approach to readiness won't work; each generation needs distinct resources to build the skills and adaptability to thrive in today's workforce.

Through its comprehensive learning ecosystem, anchored by Canvas and strengthened by innovations like Canvas Career, a new product designed to address the growing workforce training needs, Instructure is helping bridge the gap between education and employment. By connecting learners, educators and employers through workforce-aligned credentials and flexible learning pathways, Instructure empowers individuals to advance their careers with confidence, no matter where they are on their journey.

The State of Learning and Readiness report makes one thing clear: readiness is the new currency of work. While many workers feel unprepared, most see a clear path forward through ongoing learning and meaningful credentials. Real progress happens when higher education and industry work to transform ambition into advancement, connecting learning to real-world outcomes and preparing a workforce that's confident, capable and future-ready.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instructure from April 23 - 25, 2025, among 1,210 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.4 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Brian Watkins at Instructure.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce—enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition.

