Instructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Q2 was another solid quarter for Instructure as we delivered $62.9 million in revenue," said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Instructure. "Our mission of helping people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work is resonating with our growing customer base of more than 30 million people."

Second Quarter Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue

$ 62,867



$ 50,063



$ 120,943



$ 98,054

Gross Margin































GAAP



67.5 %



70.8 %



68.1 %



70.8 % Non-GAAP(1)



71.3 %



72.5 %



71.4 %



72.5 % Operating Loss































GAAP



(22,552)





(12,425)





(42,011)





(24,558)

Non-GAAP(1)



(5,927)





(8,128)





(10,331)





(15,214)

Operating Margin































GAAP



-35.9 %



-24.8 %



-34.7 %



-25.0 % Non-GAAP(1)



-9.4 %



-16.2 %



-8.5 %



-15.5 % Net loss































GAAP



(20,749)





(12,538)





(36,891)





(24,405)

Non-GAAP(1)



(6,039)





(8,241)





(10,118)





(15,183)

EPS































GAAP

$ (0.56)



$ (0.36)



$ (1.02)



$ (0.73)

Non-GAAP(1)

$ (0.16)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.45)























(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-mark liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit.

Business Outlook

Instructure issued financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2019. The financial guidance discussed below is on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue, and excludes stock-based compensation expense, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit (see tables below that reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures).

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $67.7 million to $68.3 million, a non-GAAP net loss of ($7.4) million to ($6.8) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.20) to ($0.18).

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $258 million to $260 million, as compared to previously stated guidance of $257 million to $260 million, non-GAAP net loss of ($24) million to ($21.5) million, as compared to previously stated guidance of ($25) million to ($21.5) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.65) to ($0.58), as compared to previously stated guidance of ($0.68) to ($0.58).

Instructure remains on track to reach approximately breakeven for free cash flow for the full year ending December 31, 2019.

The prepared remarks that Instructure's CEO and CFO will make during today's conference call follow the financial tables below.

Conference Call Details

Instructure will discuss its second quarter 2019 results today, July 29, 2019, via teleconference at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed at (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901, passcode 1781908.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Instructure Investor Relations website at ir.instructure.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same web address approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live event. You may register for the live webcast at http://bit.ly/INST_Q22019EarningsCall.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release and related conference call, Instructure's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and 12-month billings are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included below in this press release. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics.

Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit. We believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance between time periods:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business. Unlike cash compensation, the value of equity awards is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates that are beyond our control.

- Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business. Unlike cash compensation, the value of equity awards is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates that are beyond our control. Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions - Prior to our IPO, operating expenses included employer payroll tax-related items on employee sales of securities to investors. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on these transactions was dependent on the fair market value of our stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, operating expenses included the reversal of such payroll tax expense due to the reduction of the estimated liability, which will continue to occur in the second quarter of each year.

- Prior to our IPO, operating expenses included employer payroll tax-related items on employee sales of securities to investors. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on these transactions was dependent on the fair market value of our stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, operating expenses included the reversal of such payroll tax expense due to the reduction of the estimated liability, which will continue to occur in the second quarter of each year. Amortization of acquisition related intangibles - Expense for the amortization of acquisition related intangibles is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods.

- Expense for the amortization of acquisition related intangibles is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods. Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants issued in connection with term debt and our credit facility. This expense or gain is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants issued in connection with term debt and our credit facility. This expense or gain is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Change in fair value of the contingent liability - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in the fair value of the liability for contingent consideration related to an acquisition. The expense or gain recognized is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in the fair value of the liability for contingent consideration related to an acquisition. The expense or gain recognized is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Deferred income tax benefit - Deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item created by the difference in the carrying amount and the tax basis of the assets and liabilities acquired. The creation of the deferred tax liability represents a source of future taxable income which supports the realization of a portion of the income tax benefit associated with historical net operating losses. The deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item that is unique to the business combination, and we believe the exclusion of this deferred tax benefit provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and our peer companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and for the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with anticipated growth in Instructure's addressable market; competitive factors, including changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes, sales cycle time and increased competition; Instructure's ability to build and expand its sales efforts; general economic and industry conditions; new application introductions and Instructure's ability to develop and deliver innovative applications and features; Instructure's ability to integrate technologies or business Instructure has acquired; Instructure's ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; risks associated with international operations; and macroeconomic conditions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 1, 2019, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)









June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets

(unaudited)









Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,690



$ 94,320

Short-term marketable securities



18,782





58,630

Accounts receivable—net of allowances of $865 and $1,092 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



109,151





35,514

Prepaid expenses



24,287





13,918

Deferred commissions



10,933





8,226

Other current assets



4,146





2,019

Total current assets



195,989





212,627

Property and equipment, net



28,602





27,388

Right-of-use assets



38,405





—

Goodwill



70,282





12,354

Intangible assets, net



38,000





6,262

Noncurrent prepaid expenses



4,848





3,516

Deferred commissions, net of current portion



14,737





11,404

Other assets



586





446

Total assets

$ 391,449



$ 273,997

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 9,656



$ 3,581

Accrued liabilities



14,524





9,809

Deferred rent



—





1,329

Lease liabilities



6,338





—

Deferred revenue



154,218





117,298

Total current liabilities



184,736





132,017

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,172





3,372

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



44,320





—

Deferred rent, net of current portion



—





10,150

Other long-term liabilities



2,673





20

Total liabilities



234,901





145,559

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



460,841





395,865

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



17





(8)

Accumulated deficit



(304,313)





(267,422)

Total stockholders' equity



156,548





128,438

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 391,449



$ 273,997



INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue:































Subscription and support

$ 57,287



$ 45,104



$ 110,488



$ 88,304

Professional services and other



5,580





4,959





10,455





9,750

Total net revenue



62,867





50,063





120,943





98,054

Cost of Revenue:































Subscription and support



15,782





10,784





29,703





21,175

Professional services and other



4,665





3,814





8,901





7,408

Total cost of revenue



20,447





14,598





38,604





28,583

Gross profit



42,420





35,465





82,339





69,471

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



31,881





24,841





59,806





48,029

Research and development



20,949





14,849





39,888





29,509

General and administrative



12,142





8,200





24,656





16,491

Total operating expenses



64,972





47,890





124,350





94,029

Loss from operations



(22,552)





(12,425)





(42,011)





(24,558)

Other income (expense):































Interest income



274





529





923





767

Interest expense



(6)





(20)





(11)





(29)

Other expense



(173)





(529)





(253)





(353)

Total other income (expense), net



95





(20)





659





385

Loss before income taxes



(22,457)





(12,445)





(41,352)





(24,173)

Income tax benefit (expense)



1,708





(93)





4,461





(232)

Net loss

$ (20,749)



$ (12,538)



$ (36,891)



$ (24,405)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.56)



$ (0.36)



$ (1.02)



$ (0.73)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted



36,729





34,491





36,232





33,444



INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Operating Activities:































Net loss

$ (20,749)



$ (12,538)



$ (36,891)



$ (24,405)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:































Depreciation of property and equipment



2,612





2,105





4,932





4,118

Amortization of intangible assets



2,640





676





3,848





1,439

Amortization of deferred financing costs



4





3





9





10

Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities



—





(755)





—





(1,266)

Stock-based compensation



15,366





5,675





29,304





10,419

Other



(651)





(963)





(870)





(899)

Changes in assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable, net



(82,406)





(68,724)





(73,300)





(60,004)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



2,262





(1,241)





(17,665)





1,382

Deferred commissions



(5,252)





(1,144)





(5,790)





(932)

Right-of-use assets



(320)





—





825





—

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



7,506





942





10,632





3,010

Deferred revenue



61,564





53,419





31,801





30,864

Lease liabilities



1,183





—





(51)





—

Deferred rent



—





464





—





1,836

Other liabilities



1,818





—





2,604





—

Net cash used in operating activities



(14,423)





(22,081)





(50,612)





(34,428)

Investing Activities:































Purchases of property and equipment



(2,658)





(2,543)





(4,994)





(7,390)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



22





26





46





52

Purchases of marketable securities



—





(48,441)





(15,394)





(48,441)

Maturities of marketable securities



23,186





—





55,686





5,700

Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(30,458)





—





(55,287)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(9,908)





(50,958)





(19,943)





(50,079)

Financing Activities:































Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs



—





(14)





—





109,789

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



4,045





4,417





5,563





7,249

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock



(363)





(128)





(638)





(255)

Payments for financing costs



—





(18)





—





(18)

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,682





4,257





4,925





116,765

Net increase (decrease) in cash



(20,649)





(68,782)





(65,630)





32,258

Cash, beginning of period



49,339





136,733





94,320





35,693

Cash, end of period

$ 28,690



$ 67,951



$ 28,690



$ 67,951



INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP gross profit

$ 42,420



$ 35,465



$ 82,339



$ 69,471

Stock-based compensation



1,112





553





2,116





975

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



1,293





333





1,848





675

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



—





(49)





—





(49)

Non-GAAP gross margin

$ 44,825



$ 36,302



$ 86,303



$ 71,072



































GAAP gross margin %



67.5 %



70.8 %



68.1 %



70.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin %



71.3 %



72.5 %



71.4 %



72.5 %

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Loss from operations

$ (22,552)



$ (12,425)



$ (42,011)



$ (24,558)

Stock-based compensation



15,366





5,675





29,304





10,419

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



(1,327)





(1,225)





(1,327)





(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



2,586





602





3,723





1,294

Change in fair value of contingent liability



—





(755)





(20)





(1,144)

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (5,927)



$ (8,128)



$ (10,331)



$ (15,214)



































GAAP operating margin



-35.9 %



-24.8 %



-34.7 %



-25.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin



-9.4 %



-16.2 %



-8.5 %



-15.5 %

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net loss

$ (20,749)



$ (12,538)



$ (36,891)



$ (24,405)

Stock-based compensation



15,366





5,675





29,304





10,419

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



(1,327)





(1,225)





(1,327)





(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



2,586





602





3,723





1,294

Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities



—





—





—





(122)

Change in fair value of contingent liability



—





(755)





(20)





(1,144)

Deferred income tax benefit from business combination



(1,915)





—





(4,907)





—

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (6,039)



$ (8,241)



$ (10,118)



$ (15,183)

Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.45)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share



36,729





34,491





36,232





33,444

