Instructure Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Q3 was a solid quarter for Instructure as we grew revenue while improving the bottom line," said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Instructure. "We delivered $68.3 million in revenue, representing 24% year-over-year growth, had GAAP net loss of $20.9 million and exceeded our previously issued guidance for non-GAAP net income by $2.9 million."

Third Quarter Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue

$ 68,335



$ 55,239



$ 189,278



$ 153,293

Gross Margin































GAAP



68.8 %



70.8 %



68.4 %



70.8 % Non-GAAP(1)



72.2 %



72.5 %



71.7 %



72.5 % Operating Loss































GAAP



(20,579)





(11,956)





(62,590)





(36,514)

Non-GAAP(1)



(3,678)





(5,672)





(14,009)





(20,886)

Operating Margin































GAAP



-30.1 %



-21.6 %



-33.1 %



-23.8 % Non-GAAP(1)



-5.4 %



-10.3 %



-7.4 %



-13.6 % Net loss































GAAP



(20,923)





(11,472)





(57,814)





(35,878)

Non-GAAP(1)



(4,022)





(5,188)





(14,140)





(20,372)

EPS































GAAP

$ (0.56)



$ (0.33)



$ (1.58)



$ (1.06)

Non-GAAP(1)

$ (0.11)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.60)

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-mark liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit.

Business Outlook

Instructure issued financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. The financial guidance discussed below is on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue, and excludes stock-based compensation expense, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit (see tables below that reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures).

For the fourth quarter ending December 30, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $67.8 million to $68.8 million, a non-GAAP net loss of ($6.4) million to ($5.4) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.17) to ($0.14).

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $257.1 million to $258.1 million, as compared to previously stated guidance of $258.0 million to $260.0 million, non-GAAP net loss of ($20.5) million to ($19.5) million, as compared to previously stated guidance of ($24.0) million to ($21.5) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.56) to ($0.53), as compared to previously stated guidance of ($0.65) to ($0.58).

Instructure remains on track to reach positive free cash flow for the full year ending December 31, 2019.

The prepared remarks that Instructure's CEO and CFO will make during today's conference call follow the financial tables below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release and related conference call, Instructure's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and 12-month billings are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included below in this press release. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics.

Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit. We believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance between time periods:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business. Unlike cash compensation, the value of equity awards is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates that are beyond our control.

- Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business. Unlike cash compensation, the value of equity awards is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates that are beyond our control. Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions - Prior to our IPO, operating expenses included employer payroll tax-related items on employee sales of securities to investors. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on these transactions was dependent on the fair market value of our stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, operating expenses included the reversal of such payroll tax expense due to the reduction of the estimated liability, which will continue to occur in the second quarter of each year.

- Prior to our IPO, operating expenses included employer payroll tax-related items on employee sales of securities to investors. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on these transactions was dependent on the fair market value of our stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, operating expenses included the reversal of such payroll tax expense due to the reduction of the estimated liability, which will continue to occur in the second quarter of each year. Amortization of acquisition related intangibles - Expense for the amortization of acquisition related intangibles is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods.

- Expense for the amortization of acquisition related intangibles is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods. Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants issued in connection with term debt and our credit facility. This expense or gain is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants issued in connection with term debt and our credit facility. This expense or gain is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Change in fair value of the contingent liability - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in the fair value of the liability for contingent consideration related to an acquisition. The expense or gain recognized is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in the fair value of the liability for contingent consideration related to an acquisition. The expense or gain recognized is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Deferred income tax benefit - Deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item created by the difference in the carrying amount and the tax basis of the assets and liabilities acquired. The creation of the deferred tax liability represents a source of future taxable income which supports the realization of a portion of the income tax benefit associated with historical net operating losses. The deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item that is unique to the business combination, and we believe the exclusion of this deferred tax benefit provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and our peer companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with anticipated growth in Instructure's addressable market; competitive factors, including changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes, sales cycle time and increased competition; Instructure's ability to build and expand its sales efforts; general economic and industry conditions; new application introductions and Instructure's ability to develop and deliver innovative applications and features; Instructure's ability to integrate technologies or business Instructure has acquired; Instructure's ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; risks associated with international operations; and macroeconomic conditions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2019, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

INSTRUCTURE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018 Assets

(unaudited)







Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,199



$ 94,320 Short-term marketable securities



5,006





58,630 Accounts receivable—net of allowances of $953 and $1,092 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



41,655





35,514 Prepaid expenses



14,273





13,918 Deferred commissions



12,156





8,226 Other current assets



4,649





2,019 Total current assets



199,938





212,627 Property and equipment, net



28,893





27,388 Right-of-use assets



37,120





— Goodwill



69,952





12,354 Intangible assets, net



35,145





6,262 Noncurrent prepaid expenses



4,055





3,516 Deferred commissions, net of current portion



15,295





11,404 Other assets



560





446 Total assets

$ 390,958



$ 273,997 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 7,611



$ 3,581 Accrued liabilities



14,431





9,809 Deferred rent



—





1,329 Lease liabilities



6,324





— Deferred revenue



162,583





117,298 Total current liabilities



190,949





132,017 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,975





3,372 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



42,685





— Deferred rent, net of current portion



—





10,150 Other long-term liabilities



3,619





20 Total liabilities



240,228





145,559 Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



3





3 Additional paid-in capital



475,953





395,865 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



10





(8) Accumulated deficit



(325,236)





(267,422) Total stockholders' equity



150,730





128,438 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 390,958



$ 273,997

INSTRUCTURE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited) Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 61,863



$ 49,235



$ 172,351



$ 137,539 Professional services and other



6,472





6,004





16,927





15,754 Total net revenue



68,335





55,239





189,278





153,293 Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support



16,567





12,149





46,270





33,324 Professional services and other



4,723





3,989





13,624





11,397 Total cost of revenue



21,290





16,138





59,894





44,721 Gross profit



47,045





39,101





129,384





108,572 Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing



32,313





25,641





92,119





73,670 Research and development



21,800





15,601





61,688





45,110 General and administrative



13,511





9,815





38,167





26,306 Total operating expenses



67,624





51,057





191,974





145,086 Loss from operations



(20,579)





(11,956)





(62,590)





(36,514) Other income (expense):





























Interest income



309





761





1,232





1,528 Interest expense



—





(25)





(11)





(54 Other expense



(495)





(177)





(748)





(531 Total other income (expense), net



(186)





559





473





943 Loss before income taxes



(20,765)





(11,397)





(62,117)





(35,571) Income tax benefit (expense)



(158)





(75)





4,303





(307) Net loss

$ (20,923)



$ (11,472)



$ (57,814)



$ (35,878) Deemed dividend to investors



—





—





—





— Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (20,923)



$ (11,472)



$ (57,814)



$ (35,878) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.56)



$ (0.33)



$ (1.58)



$ (1.06) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted



37,250





34,895





36,585





33,934

INSTRUCTURE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited) Operating Activities:





























Net loss

$ (20,923)



$ (11,472)



$ (57,814)



$ (35,878) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation of property and equipment



2,843





2,320





7,775





6,438 Amortization of intangible assets



2,855





673





6,703





2,112 Amortization of deferred financing costs



—





5





9





15 Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities



—





—





—





(1,266) Stock-based compensation



14,094





5,683





43,398





16,102 Other



(118)





141





(988)





(757) Changes in assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable, net



67,589





45,993





(5,711)





(14,011) Prepaid expenses and other assets



10,660





(1,550)





(7,005)





(168) Deferred commissions



(1,781)





(240)





(7,571)





(1,172) Right-of-use assets



1,285





—





2,110





— Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(1,777)





7,231





8,855





10,241 Deferred revenue



8,168





6,147





39,969





37,011 Lease liabilities



(1,649)





—





(1,700)





— Deferred rent



—





(233)





—





1,603 Other liabilities



946





—





3,550





— Net cash provided by operating activities



82,192





54,698





31,580





20,270 Investing Activities:





























Purchases of property and equipment



(2,491)





(1,498)





(7,485)





(8,888) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



25





26





71





78 Purchases of marketable securities



—





(43,729)





(15,394)





(92,170) Maturities of marketable securities



5,014





32,150





60,700





37,850 Sale of marketable securities



8,786





—





8,786





— Business acquisition, net of cash received



(6)





—





(55,293)





— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



11,328





(13,051)





(8,615)





(63,130) Financing Activities:





























Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs



—





—





—





109,789 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



1,445





1,511





7,008





8,760 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock



(1,456)





(78)





(2,094)





(333) Payments for financing costs



—





—





—





(18) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(11)





1,433





4,914





118,198 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



93,509





43,080





27,879





75,338 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



28,690





67,951





94,320





35,693 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 122,199



$ 111,031



$ 122,199



$ 111,031

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP gross profit

$ 47,045



$ 39,101



$ 129,384



$ 108,572

Stock-based compensation



894





603





3,010





1,578

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



1,408





332





3,256





1,007

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



—





—





—





(49)

Non-GAAP gross margin

$ 49,347



$ 40,036



$ 135,650



$ 111,108



































GAAP gross margin %



68.8 %



70.8 %



68.4 %



70.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin %



72.2 %



72.5 %



71.7 %



72.5 %

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Loss from operations

$ (20,579)



$ (11,956)



$ (62,590)



$ (36,514)

Stock-based compensation



14,094





5,683





43,398





16,102

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



—





—





(1,327)





(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



2,807





601





6,530





1,895

Change in fair value of contingent liability



—





—





(20)





(1,144)

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (3,678)



$ (5,672)



$ (14,009)



$ (20,886)



































GAAP operating margin



-30.1 %



-21.6 %



-33.1 %



-23.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin



-5.4 %



-10.3 %



-7.4 %



-13.6 %

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net loss

$ (20,923)



$ (11,472)



$ (57,814)



$ (35,878)

Stock-based compensation



14,094





5,683





43,398





16,102

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions



—





—





(1,327)





(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles



2,807





601





6,530





1,895

Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities



—





—





—





(122)

Change in fair value of contingent liability



—





—





(20)





(1,144)

Deferred income tax benefit from business combination



—





—





(4,907)





—

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (4,022)



$ (5,188)



$ (14,140)



$ (20,372)

Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.11)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.60)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share



37,250





34,895





36,585





33,934



INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 82,192



$ 54,698



$ 31,580



$ 20,270

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets



(2,491)





(1,498)





(7,485)





(8,888)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



25





26





71





78

Free cash flow

$ 79,726



$ 53,226



$ 24,166



$ 11,460



INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 12-MONTH BILLINGS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018

Total net revenue

$ 245,528



$ 198,020



















Total deferred revenue















Beginning balance



138,673





110,328

Ending balance



165,558





138,673

Net change in current deferred revenue



26,885





28,345



















Total 12-month billings

$ 272,413



$ 226,365

