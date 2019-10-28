Instructure Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q3 2019 Revenue of $68.3 Million, Up 24% Year-Over-Year

On Track to Reach Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year

Instructure, Inc.

Oct 28, 2019, 16:05 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Q3 was a solid quarter for Instructure as we grew revenue while improving the bottom line," said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Instructure. "We delivered $68.3 million in revenue, representing 24% year-over-year growth, had GAAP net loss of $20.9 million and exceeded our previously issued guidance for non-GAAP net income by $2.9 million."

Third Quarter Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

$

68,335

$

55,239

$

189,278

$

153,293

Gross Margin















GAAP

68.8

%

70.8

%

68.4

%

70.8

%

Non-GAAP(1)

72.2

%

72.5

%

71.7

%

72.5

%

Operating Loss















GAAP

(20,579)


(11,956)


(62,590)


(36,514)

Non-GAAP(1)

(3,678)


(5,672)


(14,009)


(20,886)

Operating Margin















GAAP

-30.1

%

-21.6

%

-33.1

%

-23.8

%

Non-GAAP(1)

-5.4

%

-10.3

%

-7.4

%

-13.6

%

Net loss















GAAP

(20,923)


(11,472)


(57,814)


(35,878)

Non-GAAP(1)

(4,022)


(5,188)


(14,140)


(20,372)

EPS















GAAP

$

(0.56)

$

(0.33)

$

(1.58)

$

(1.06)

Non-GAAP(1)

$

(0.11)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.39)

$

(0.60)







(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-mark liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit.

Business Outlook

Instructure issued financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. The financial guidance discussed below is on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue, and excludes stock-based compensation expense, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit (see tables below that reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures). 

For the fourth quarter ending December 30, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $67.8 million to $68.8 million, a non-GAAP net loss of ($6.4) million to ($5.4) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.17) to ($0.14).

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Instructure expects revenue of approximately $257.1 million to $258.1 million, as compared to previously stated guidance of $258.0 million to $260.0 million, non-GAAP net loss of ($20.5) million to ($19.5) million, as compared to previously stated guidance of ($24.0) million to ($21.5) million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of ($0.56) to ($0.53), as compared to previously stated guidance of ($0.65) to ($0.58).

Instructure remains on track to reach positive free cash flow for the full year ending December 31, 2019.

The prepared remarks that Instructure's CEO and CFO will make during today's conference call follow the financial tables below.

Conference Call Details

Instructure will discuss its third quarter 2019 results today, October 28, 2019, via teleconference at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed at (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901, passcode 3892952.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Instructure Investor Relations website at ir.instructure.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same web address approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live event. You may register for the live webcast at http://bit.ly/INST_Q32019EarningsCall.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release and related conference call, Instructure's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and 12-month billings are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included below in this press release. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics.

Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, the change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities, the change in fair value of the contingent liability and the deferred income tax benefit. We believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance between time periods:

  • Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business. Unlike cash compensation, the value of equity awards is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates that are beyond our control.
  • Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions - Prior to our IPO, operating expenses included employer payroll tax-related items on employee sales of securities to investors. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on these transactions was dependent on the fair market value of our stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, operating expenses included the reversal of such payroll tax expense due to the reduction of the estimated liability, which will continue to occur in the second quarter of each year.
  • Amortization of acquisition related intangibles - Expense for the amortization of acquisition related intangibles is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods.
  • Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value of the liability for warrants issued in connection with term debt and our credit facility. This expense or gain is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Change in fair value of the contingent liability - Under GAAP, we are required to record mark-to-market adjustments for the change in the fair value of the liability for contingent consideration related to an acquisition. The expense or gain recognized is excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Deferred income tax benefit - Deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item created by the difference in the carrying amount and the tax basis of the assets and liabilities acquired. The creation of the deferred tax liability represents a source of future taxable income which supports the realization of a portion of the income tax benefit associated with historical net operating losses. The deferred income tax benefit is a non-cash item that is unique to the business combination, and we believe the exclusion of this deferred tax benefit provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and our peer companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with anticipated growth in Instructure's addressable market; competitive factors, including changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes, sales cycle time and increased competition; Instructure's ability to build and expand its sales efforts; general economic and industry conditions; new application introductions and Instructure's ability to develop and deliver innovative applications and features; Instructure's ability to integrate technologies or business Instructure has acquired; Instructure's ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; risks associated with international operations; and macroeconomic conditions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2019, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

Contacts:

Natalia Kanevsky
Vice President, Investor Relations
Instructure
(866) 574-3127
nkanevsky@instructure.com

Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 386-1960
cory@instructure.com   

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

122,199

$

94,320

Short-term marketable securities

5,006


58,630

Accounts receivable—net of allowances of $953 and $1,092 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

41,655


35,514

Prepaid expenses

14,273


13,918

Deferred commissions

12,156


8,226

Other current assets

4,649


2,019

Total current assets

199,938


212,627

Property and equipment, net

28,893


27,388

Right-of-use assets

37,120


Goodwill

69,952


12,354

Intangible assets, net

35,145


6,262

Noncurrent prepaid expenses

4,055


3,516

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

15,295


11,404

Other assets

560


446

Total assets

$

390,958

$

273,997

Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

7,611

$

3,581

Accrued liabilities

14,431


9,809

Deferred rent




1,329

Lease liabilities

6,324


Deferred revenue

162,583


117,298

Total current liabilities

190,949


132,017

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,975


3,372

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

42,685


Deferred rent, net of current portion




10,150

Other long-term liabilities

3,619


20

Total liabilities

240,228


145,559

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

475,953


395,865

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

10


(8)

Accumulated deficit

(325,236)


(267,422)

Total stockholders' equity

150,730


128,438

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

390,958

$

273,997

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue:














Subscription and support

$

61,863

$

49,235

$

172,351

$

137,539

Professional services and other

6,472


6,004


16,927


15,754

Total net revenue

68,335


55,239


189,278


153,293

Cost of Revenue:














Subscription and support

16,567


12,149


46,270


33,324

Professional services and other

4,723


3,989


13,624


11,397

Total cost of revenue

21,290


16,138


59,894


44,721

Gross profit

47,045


39,101


129,384


108,572

Operating expenses:














Sales and marketing

32,313


25,641


92,119


73,670

Research and development

21,800


15,601


61,688


45,110

General and administrative

13,511


9,815


38,167


26,306

Total operating expenses

67,624


51,057


191,974


145,086

Loss from operations

(20,579)


(11,956)


(62,590)


(36,514)

Other income (expense):














Interest income

309


761


1,232


1,528

Interest expense




(25)


(11)


(54

Other expense

(495)


(177)


(748)


(531

Total other income (expense), net

(186)


559


473


943

Loss before income taxes

(20,765)


(11,397)


(62,117)


(35,571)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(158)


(75)


4,303


(307)

Net loss

$

(20,923)

$

(11,472)

$

(57,814)

$

(35,878)

Deemed dividend to investors










Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(20,923)

$

(11,472)

$

(57,814)

$

(35,878)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.56)

$

(0.33)

$

(1.58)

$

(1.06)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

37,250


34,895


36,585


33,934

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating Activities:














Net loss

$

(20,923)

$

(11,472)

$

(57,814)

$

(35,878)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:














Depreciation of property and equipment

2,843


2,320


7,775


6,438

Amortization of intangible assets

2,855


673


6,703


2,112

Amortization of deferred financing costs




5


9


15

Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities










(1,266)

Stock-based compensation

14,094


5,683


43,398


16,102

Other

(118)


141


(988)


(757)

Changes in assets and liabilities:














Accounts receivable, net

67,589


45,993


(5,711)


(14,011)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,660


(1,550)


(7,005)


(168)

Deferred commissions

(1,781)


(240)


(7,571)


(1,172)

Right-of-use assets

1,285





2,110


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,777)


7,231


8,855


10,241

Deferred revenue

8,168


6,147


39,969


37,011

Lease liabilities

(1,649)





(1,700)


Deferred rent




(233)





1,603

Other liabilities

946





3,550


Net cash provided by operating activities

82,192


54,698


31,580


20,270

Investing Activities:














Purchases of property and equipment

(2,491)


(1,498)


(7,485)


(8,888)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

25


26


71


78

Purchases of marketable securities




(43,729)


(15,394)


(92,170)

Maturities of marketable securities

5,014


32,150


60,700


37,850

Sale of marketable securities

8,786





8,786


Business acquisition, net of cash received

(6)





(55,293)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

11,328


(13,051)


(8,615)


(63,130)

Financing Activities:














Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs










109,789

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans

1,445


1,511


7,008


8,760

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock

(1,456)


(78)


(2,094)


(333)

Payments for financing costs










(18)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(11)


1,433


4,914


118,198

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

93,509


43,080


27,879


75,338

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

28,690


67,951


94,320


35,693

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

122,199

$

111,031

$

122,199

$

111,031

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP gross profit

$

47,045

$

39,101

$

129,384

$

108,572

Stock-based compensation

894


603


3,010


1,578

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles

1,408


332


3,256


1,007

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions










(49)

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

49,347

$

40,036

$

135,650

$

111,108

















GAAP gross margin %

68.8

%

70.8

%

68.4

%

70.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin %

72.2

%

72.5

%

71.7

%

72.5

%

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Loss from operations

$

(20,579)

$

(11,956)

$

(62,590)

$

(36,514)

Stock-based compensation

14,094


5,683


43,398


16,102

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions







(1,327)


(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles

2,807


601


6,530


1,895

Change in fair value of contingent liability







(20)


(1,144)

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(3,678)

$

(5,672)

$

(14,009)

$

(20,886)

















GAAP operating margin

-30.1

%

-21.6

%

-33.1

%

-23.8

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

-5.4

%

-10.3

%

-7.4

%

-13.6

%

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss

$

(20,923)

$

(11,472)

$

(57,814)

$

(35,878)

Stock-based compensation

14,094


5,683


43,398


16,102

Reversal of payroll tax expense on secondary stock purchase transactions







(1,327)


(1,225)

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles

2,807


601


6,530


1,895

Change in fair value of mark-to-market liabilities










(122)

Change in fair value of contingent liability







(20)


(1,144)

Deferred income tax benefit from business combination







(4,907)



Non-GAAP net loss

$

(4,022)

$

(5,188)

$

(14,140)

$

(20,372)

Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.11)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.39)

$

(0.60)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share

37,250


34,895


36,585


33,934

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

82,192

$

54,698

$

31,580

$

20,270

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets

(2,491)


(1,498)


(7,485)


(8,888)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

25


26


71


78

Free cash flow

$

79,726

$

53,226

$

24,166

$

11,460

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 12-MONTH BILLINGS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)




Trailing Twelve Months Ended

September 30,


2019

2018

Total net revenue

$

245,528

$

198,020









Total deferred revenue







Beginning balance

138,673


110,328

Ending balance

165,558


138,673

Net change in current deferred revenue

26,885


28,345









Total 12-month billings

$

272,413

$

226,365

INSTRUCTURE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(in thousands)

(unaudited)




GAAP

Stock-based
Compensation
Expense

Reversal of
Payroll Tax
Associated
with Equity
Transactions

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Change in
fair value
of
contingent
earn-out
liability

NON-GAAP

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing

$

32,313


(3,774)





(1,399)




$

27,140

R