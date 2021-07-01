Instructure to Acquire EesySoft to Help Educators and Students Improve Adoption of Educational Technology

"As we transition into a post-pandemic era, districts and schools are under increased pressure to measure the ROI and positive impact of their technology investments," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We believe hybrid learning is here to stay, and whether it's Instructure tools or other industry education technologies, Impact by Instructure is designed to help all education technology solutions demonstrate their usefulness in school communities."

Based in Amsterdam, EesySoft is a 40-person company and a long-time Instructure partner that was founded in 2010 by CEO Michel Visser and CTO Jan Henrick Ejme. As the EesySoft technology becomes Impact, it will be a vital part of the Instructure Learning Platform, driving adoption and engagement.

"We have grown very fast as a company in the past couple of years and want to ensure further growth, innovation and expansion of the solutions that we offer," said Michel Visser, CEO and co-founder of EesySoft. "Instructure is a perfect match and at the right time for us so that we can further help accelerate and improve teaching and learning around the world."

Impact provides a guided user experience for education technology platforms like Canvas LMS, thereby improving teaching and enhancing the student's online learning experience. Insightful dashboards and dynamic reporting provide a birdseye view of how well students and educators are engaging with available tools. Customized in-app messaging provides key insights about optimal platform use, while in-context support helps educators and students in the moment of need, empowering them to focus more on teaching and learning, and less on traversing new technologies.

Impact also helps instructional support staff foster effective teaching with technology and provides in-depth support within Canvas based on the context and role of students and educators. This means not only providing support articles from Canvas, but also the option for institutions to either add their own or integrate 3rd party assets. And when users need to escalate support requests, the dynamic routing helps to decrease time to resolution.

