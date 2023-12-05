Instructure to Host Investor Day in New York City

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) ("Instructure"), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that the Company will be hosting an Investor Day on March 12, 2024 in New York City. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

Featured speakers will include Chief Executive Officer Steve Daly, Chief Financial Officer Peter Walker, and other senior members of the leadership team. During the event, the Instructure team will offer an overview of the business, explore growth opportunities, share further insights on the expected Parchment acquisition, host a customer panel, and discuss financial results and objectives. After the Q&A, those attending in person are welcome to join an exclusive networking luncheon with the senior leadership team.

Attendance at the New York Stock Exchange is by invitation only due to limited capacity. A live webcast of the event will also be available and can be viewed on Instructure's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations" at https://ir.instructure.com . After the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days in the same location.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Contacts

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 610-9722

[email protected]

April Scee

Investor Relations

(917) 497-8992

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.