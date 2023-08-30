Instructure to Present at Citi 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Citi 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference in New York City.

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET ( 5:30 a.m. MT )

( ) Live webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for a limited time

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

