Instructure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. PT ( 12:20 p.m. MT ).

at ( ). Jefferies Virtual Online Education/e-Learning Summit on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET ( 8:00 a.m. MT ).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on Instructure's investor relations website at ir.instructure.com ; archived replays will be made available at the same location for a limited time.

About Instructure



Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

