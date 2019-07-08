Instructure Unites Learning Leaders from Around the World at its Annual EdTech Conference

"Research shows that students are not prepared for vital transitions in their learning lives - from high school to college and from college to career," said Mitch Benson, SVP of Product at Instructure. "During InstructureCon, we will share updates to Canvas and our partner ecosystem that highlight the opportunity edtech has to work together to create an educational environment that embraces personalized learning, focuses on transferable skills, prioritizes access, and welcomes the increasing connection between the academic and professional worlds."

Attendees will learn more about the innovative tools Instructure is building in Canvas to meet the future needs of students and teachers. The new capabilities in the expanded Canvas Learning Management Platform include enhanced Canvas mobile apps, live events, video quizzing through Canvas Studio, deeper Canvas analytics providing interactive and action-oriented insights, a redesigned Assignment user experience, and improvements to Gradebook and Quizzes.

When it comes to using technology in the classroom to better prepare students for college and careers, The Science Leadership Academy is an example of helping students succeed. The Academy has been a Canvas customer for more than six years and uses the Canvas Learning Management Platform to support its project-based approach to learning at its two high school campuses.

"At The Science Leadership Academy, we see students thriving through our unique approach to learning and Canvas has been a huge part of facilitating student success," said Chris Lehmann, founder and principal of The Science Leadership Academy. "We have been using Canvas for years and look forward to taking advantage of the platform's full capabilities by adding Portfolium to support project-based learning, and MasteryConnect to deepen our use of standards-based grading in mathematics to help students assess their progress in math."

Beyond the latest product updates, Canvas remains committed to advancing industry standards, working with the IMS Global Learning Consortium as an early adopter of the latest version of Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) Advantage. Partners value the ease of integration that is facilitated by operating in accordance with leading industry standards. Hundreds of other edtech providers leverage LTI Advantage for easy integration with Canvas, delivering a better learner experience that is easy for educators to use and customize to meet students' needs.

"The cloud opens up dynamic possibilities for educators and students to access learning resources and hands-on learning activities, promoting innovation inside and outside the classroom," said Ken Eisner, director, Worldwide Education Programs, Amazon Web Services. "With this new integration into Canvas, educators and students gain simplified, streamlined, and enhanced access into AWS Educate, placing students in the driver's seat on their pathway to careers in cloud computing."

Attendees will learn more about the ongoing integration of former partners and new members of the Instructure family, MasteryConnect and Portfolium. MasteryConnect enables data-driven instruction and personalized learning through formative (in-class) and interim assessments, and curriculum planning and sequencing tools. Portfolium simplifies the assessment of student learning, proves institutional value by showcasing evidence of learning, and keeps students engaged along pathways that ultimately prepare them for their career.

