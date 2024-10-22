Instructure Unveils Comprehensive Lifelong Learning Report: Trends & Insights from K-12 to Career

Collaboration between education and industry emerges as key to future-proofing learners, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and workforce skills

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS , released " The Lifelong Learning Report: Trends & Insights from K-12 to Career ," a comprehensive study analyzing the evolving landscape of education and the role technology plays in shaping the future of learning. The report provides a detailed look at the trends transforming K-12, higher education and professional learning, with a focus on how the learning management system (LMS), generative AI and new technologies are impacting educational practices across all learning stages.

The report surveyed over 1,000 educators and administrators from both public and private sector organizations, revealing the growing impact of technology on the learning process. Key findings highlight the widespread use of learning management systems to enhance teaching and learning, as educators and learners increasingly rely on digital tools to personalize, engage and optimize their experiences. From K-12 classrooms to corporate training programs, LMS technology has become an operating system for modern education, driving improvements in teaching strategies and learner outcomes.

Additionally, the report highlights key challenges in education, including data privacy and security concerns, the need for better training on emerging technologies and the importance of connecting academic knowledge to practical skills. It also examines the growing role of generative AI in education, emphasizing its potential to transform learning through personalized instruction and enhanced efficiency. However, it raises ethical concerns about user dependency and the urgent need for clear policies and educator training to ensure responsible implementation.

Key findings from the report:

"At a time when the educational landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, this report underscores the critical need for adaptable, lifelong learning pathways," said Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure. "As technology reshapes how we learn and work, it's more important than ever for institutions to embrace innovation, personalize learning experiences and equip learners with the real-world skills required for the 21st-century economy."

The report emphasizes the critical role of lifelong learning and the need for adaptability in today's digital world. Institutions must prioritize flexible learning pathways, personalized experiences and ongoing skill development to support learners from K-12 through their careers. By embracing technology and fostering collaboration, education can be a powerful engine for future success.

For the complete Lifelong Learning Report, please visit the Instructure website .

