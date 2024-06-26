InstructureCon 2024 Conference to Unveil Latest AI Innovations and Address Lifelong Learning; Include Keynotes from Professional Climber and Director Jimmy Chin, Researcher and Author Mary Murphy, Inventor and Author Dr. Jordan Nguyen

Twice as many sessions as last year from inspiring thinkers and educators on topics such as AI, lifelong learning

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning ecosystem, announces keynote speakers for its upcoming InstructureCon 2024 event. This year's premier educational professional learning event will take place from July 9 to July 11 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. InstructureCon, featuring prominent keynotes from Jimmy Chin, Mary Murphy and Dr. Jordan Nguyen, addresses some of the most impactful edtech trends and how to adapt to the modern learner journey. With over 260 sessions to choose from, attendees will learn classroom-tested best practices, dive into the latest innovation and collaborate with other Instructure community members focused on driving student success.

Instructure's ever-expanding partner community, The Edtech Collective, comprises over 1,000 partners and connects institutions with their preferred solutions within the Instructure Ecosystem. Close to 65 valued Instructure partners are InstructureCon sponsors and will be in attendance throughout the event to connect with users, demonstrate their solutions and facilitate discussions. AWS, K16 Solutions and Lincoln Learning Solutions are the exclusive Diamond Sponsors of InstructureCon 2024. Platinum Sponsors include Microsoft, Salesforce, Cidilabs, Respondus, Class, Jax Consulting and Intelliboard.

"At InstructureCon 2024, our one-of-a-kind community of engaged educators is invited to explore the "Ed-cosystem," our educational ecosystem of innovative products and partner solutions," said Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer at Instructure. "Every year, attendees gain valuable insights and learn impactful strategies we can take directly to the classroom. This year, we'll explore critical topics such as how lifelong learning drives a rapidly changing education landscape and how institutions can adapt and ensure technology such as AI empowers relationship-driven, customized learning experiences that improve student outcomes."

The 2024 featured speakers include:

Jimmy Chin is a professional mountain athlete, National Geographic photographer, Academy Award-winning film director and New York Times Best-Selling author. His dual career as a world-class adventure athlete and artist is without precedent—he's equally respected for his groundbreaking climbing and skiing achievements in the mountains as he is for his stunning photography and filmmaking. Chin has been a professional climber and skier on The North Face Athlete team for over 20 years and has led cutting-edge expeditions around the world. Along with his wife and co-director, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, he has produced several award-winning films, including Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue and their first scripted feature, Nyad.

Ryan Lufkin, Instructure's Vice President of Global Academic Strategy, will interview Chin during the closing keynote session about exploring passion and perseverance.

Mary C. Murphy is the Herman B Wells Endowed Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Indiana University. Her award-winning career also includes developing and leading the CASBS Summer Institute on Diversity at Stanford University and founding the Equity Accelerator, a research organization focused on creating more equitable learning and working environments.

Mary's research has been profiled in The New York Times, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Scientific American and NPR. Her new book, Cultures of Growth, shows how organizational mindsets can shape individual behaviors and inspire cultures of learning, innovation and success.

During Tuesday's Keynote presentation, Instructure's Melissa Loble will interview Murphy on how educators can shape behavior to inspire a culture of learning, innovation and success.

Dr. Jordan Nguyen is a leading Australian engineer, award-winning documentary presenter, inventor and author of the book "A Human's Guide to the Future." He also presented at InstructureCon 2023. Dr. Nguyen is committed to improving as many lives as possible and being a driving force behind both human and technological evolution. As the founder of the social business Psykinetic, he designs life-changing inclusive technology for people with disabilities for aged-care and beyond. As a documentary presenter, he's witnessed some of the greatest advancements of our time, and he believes our young generations are the changemakers of tomorrow with the potential to create solutions to the world's biggest challenges.

Dr. Nguyen will participate in the opening keynote, entitled "Together We Thrive - Welcome to the Ed-cosystem." The keynote will include presentations from Instructure CEO Steve Daly, Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Benson and Parchment CEO Matthew Pittinsky on Instructure's vision to be the ecosystem that powers learning for a lifetime and turns education into opportunities. They'll discuss Dr. Nguyen's global exploration as he shares his inspiration for his inclusive, life-changing technological innovations.

On Wednesday, July 12, Instructure Chief Product Officer Shiren Vijiasingam will address the Instructure product roadmap and highlight the company's focus to keep educators — and their connections with students — at the center of the learning experience. Front and center will be the unveiling of several new AI-driven innovations to provide more customized, intuitive learner-educator experiences. Other topics will include the new traditional learner, credentials, the comprehensive learner record and connecting the evidence of learning with employment opportunities. Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, will join Vijiasingam on stage to discuss the latest on the integration between Canvas and their AI-powered teaching tool, Khanmigo.

This year's InstructureCon boasts a 20% increase in registered attendees over last year's event. Last year's InstructureCon event featured powerful keynote presentations by Deepak Chopra and Arianna Huffington. Keynote speakers from previous years have included inspiring innovators and thought leaders such as LeVar Burton, will.i.am, Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Bettina Love and Dan Heath.

For more information about InstructureCon, check out the Frequently Asked Questions page and the event agenda .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including those relating to future events or our future financial performance and financial guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continued," the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, or currently unknown to us. Our assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate and cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectation or projections. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and other factors in greater detail in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2024 and as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) powers the delivery of education globally and provides learners with the rich credentials they need to create opportunities across their lifetimes. Today, the Instructure ecosystem of products enables educators and institutions to elevate student success, amplify the power of teaching, and inspire everyone to learn together. With our global network of learners, educators, partners and customers, we continue to deliver on our vision to be the platform that powers learning for a lifetime and turns that learning into opportunities. We encourage you to discover more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure