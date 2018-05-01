Instructure's Director of Talent Management Wins HR Achievement Award for His Innovative Approach to Workforce Training

"Troy sees the potential of people and uses teaching and technology to help everyone — from executives to our newest interns — develop and grow in their careers," said Jeff Weber, SVP of people and places at Instructure. "We are fortunate to have Troy on the team and appreciate all that he does to build and grow the talent at Instructure."

Instructure's HR philosophy to recruit, engage and develop employees includes a strong emphasis on helping employees progress in their careers. To help the company move toward this goal, Troy led an initiative, partnering with other internal experts from HR and Enterprise Systems, to create a framework that identifies core skills and competencies for every role in the organization. Those competencies were then mapped to learning objectives in Bridge, the company's corporate learning and talent management system. This allows employees to see clear paths to new roles, as well as the skills and knowledge required for career progression.

Another of Troy's key roles is centered on the retention and transmission of internal knowledge. By utilizing the Bridge platform, Troy enables subject matter experts in the company to contribute their expertise, creating courses and deploying content throughout the organization. Bridge is built on the idea that people who are trained properly and given the support they need will drive company-wide success and Troy works toward that vision every day.

"HR leaders are usually more accustomed to giving out kudos than receiving them," said Heather Stewart, managing editor of Utah Business Magazine. "That's why we're delighted to turn the tables and give some stellar HR professionals the recognition they deserve."

To learn more about how HR leaders can use award-winning software to train and develop their teams, visit https://www.getbridge.com/.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge by Instructure is an innovative, outcome-focused talent management suite that empowers businesses to develop their workforce, ensure a better employee experience, and increase employee retention through performance and learning management software. That way, businesses take care of their most valuable asset — their people. Learn more at www.GetBridge.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACT:

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Public Relations

Instructure

801-869-5017

becky@instructure.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructures-director-of-talent-management-wins-hr-achievement-award-for-his-innovative-approach-to-workforce-training-300639682.html

SOURCE Instructure, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Instructure.com

