Instructure's Hilary Scharton to Speak at the 2018 ASU + GSV Summit

"The ASU + GSV Summit is a tremendous opportunity for educators to connect and explore new ways to help improve teaching and learning," said Scharton. "I'm excited for this opportunity to collaborate."

Scharton is an experienced educator and strategist for Canvas, an LMS created by Instructure for K-12 and higher education, and a former educator and school psychologist. Canvas connects digital resources for teachers and students in a single space, facilitating personalized learning, and reducing the administrative load for teachers. Canvas provides simple, intuitive tools in a central location, and is available anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

The panel discussion, "Are Learning Management Systems a Game Changer in K-12?", will take place in Coronado D at the Grand Hyatt on Wednesday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. For an overview of the full 2018 ASU + GSV Summit agenda, visit the official Summit website.

To learn more about Instructure and its complete offerings for education-based software, visit the company website.

ABOUT CANVAS:

Through open, usable, cloud-based technologies, Canvas enables easy integration of the content, tools and services that teachers need and students want. As the most usable, customizable, adaptable and reliable learning platform (think 99.9% uptime), Canvas is adopted faster and deeper (or, is used in more ways by more users) than any other LMS. So, in the end, investing in 21st century education technology actually makes teaching and learning easier (like it's supposed to). Learn more about Canvas at www.CanvasLMS.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

