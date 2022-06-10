Instrumems Named 2022 Best of Sensors Awards Finalist

Instrumems' Multi-Sense Platform a Finalist for Innovation Product of the Year

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumems, a pioneer in smart multi-sensor solutions, today announces it has been named a finalist in 2022 Best of Sensors Awards for its Multi-Sense Platform. The awards program is presented by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics and honors the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies.

Instrumems logo

"We're delighted to receive this industry recognition as a finalist from Sensors Converge and its esteemed judges. Additionally, it's an honor to be among highly regarded peers who are also Sensor Award finalists," said Gilad Arwatz, Instrumems' founder and CEO.

Instrumems is a cutting-edge sensor company that is changing the way companies measure flow and temperature. The company's MEMS-based, multi-sense solution is the first of its kind and offers accurate readings in a wide range of applications. This makes it an ideal choice for industrial applications, pharma, medical, and IoT that require precise data measurement.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics, said, "Again this year, the innovation in the sensors industry did not disappoint with new, innovative, ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industries best innovations. We congratulate Instrumems and its Instrumems Multi-Sense Platform on being named a finalist."

Submissions were judged based on their value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. The Best of Sensors Awards judges were Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates, Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, Matt Hamblen, Fierce Electronics, Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox, Leonard Lee, neXt Curve, and Mary Ann Maher, SoftMEMS.

Award winners will be announced on June 28 at Sensors Converge.

About Instrumems

Based in Silicon Valley, Instrumems is a venture-backed trailblazer, raising the bar in the flow sensor market with its MEMS-based, multi-sense solution. The company was founded to advance flow sensing capabilities and broaden adoption into more markets such as medical, IoT, and industrial applications. With unmatched response time, the company's sensors are ideal for applications that require fast response and real-time monitoring. Instrumems' breakthrough sensing technology drives down the cost, power consumption, and size, enabling industrial and consumer product manufacturers to adopt a smart sensing solution in any device. Instrumems is an innovative spin-off of Princeton University research. For more information, visit www.instrumems.com.

Media Contact

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.576.6444

SOURCE Instrumems