Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Global Market Report 2022: Rising Airport Modernization Worldwide Boosts Growth

The market size for the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and visual landing aids was valued at USD 1,322.56 billion in 2021, and is projected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The key drivers of the market's revenue growth are the increasing need to enhance operational efficiency and runway optimization, as well as the rising demand to reduce air traffic congestion and landing accidents.

The ILS is a precision runway approach system that uses two radio beams to provide pilots with vertical and horizontal guidance as they approach the landing zone. The Localizer (LOC) gives azimuth guidance, while the Glideslope (GS) establishes an appropriate vertical descent profile. The use of an ILS may also be aided by marker beacons and high-intensity runway lights, although the former have largely been replaced by a Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) integrated into the ILS.

The instrument landing system can help pilots locate the runway even in inclement weather, providing both lateral and vertical guidance to direct the airplane towards the runway. The glideslope provides vertical guidance, while the localizer provides horizontal guidance to assist the pilot as the aircraft approaches and lands. In conditions with low visibility, being able to keep an eye on the runway and airport is particularly helpful. This approach offers the airplane a precise final approach and runway touchdown, enhancing safety precautions and situational awareness.

Visual Landing Aids (VLA) currently available include hover position indicators, flight deck status and signaling systems, and precision approach path indicators. Next-Generation Visual Landing Aid (NGVLA) initiatives include upgrades to existing ships with sophisticated aviation lighting system control panel sets, enhanced flight deck lighting, and multifunction displays.

The integrated launch and recovery TV surveillance system is supplemented by a stabilized glide slope indicator, an upgraded Fresnel lens optical landing system, and a manually operated visual landing help system. Both current in-service ships and future generation ships, including Zumwalt-class destroyers, littoral combat ships, joint high-speed vessels, and amphibious transport dock ships, are supported by VLA and NGVLA technologies to facilitate fleet operations.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Modernization of airports across the world

The growth of the instrument landing systems and visual landing aids market is being driven by airport modernization. The need to expand and upgrade airports has arisen due to the growth in air traffic, which has increased their capacity. The rise in fleet traffic has resulted in more landings and takeoffs at airports throughout the day. As a result, airports are gradually replacing their current systems with new, cutting-edge technology advancements in ILS and VLA, which will have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the construction of more airports worldwide is a significant factor driving market expansion and growth. Airports are forced to expand, construct new runways, and taxiways to maximize runway operations due to the growth in passenger traffic.

Restraint:Relatively higher costs than manual scanning

The localized and gliding slope beams can be disrupted by moving objects such as cars and large reflecting objects, resulting in interference. However, the growth of the market is limited due to high installation and maintenance costs, especially when compared to satellite-based navigation approaches that use GPS technology for precision landing.

Key Takeaways

Category Outlook

The global market for instrument landing systems (ILS) has been segmented based on the category, visual landing aids, and technology. The category segment includes ILS Cat I, ILS Cat II, and ILS Cat III, and the ILS Cat I segment is expected to have a steady growth rate. In this segment, the standard approach is a 200 and a half ILS approach, and most general aviation instrument-qualified aircraft have on-board equipment that allows for hand flying without the need for an autopilot. The ILS Cat II segment is expected to have a steady growth rate as well and is used for higher precision landings with a 1,200 RVR minimum RVR, which requires an autopilot connected to ILS.

Visual Landing Aids Outlook

The visual landing aids segment includes runway lighting, taxiway lighting, and approach lighting, with the approach lighting segment expected to have a steady growth rate. Approach light systems are vital for pilots landing in inclement weather or at night and consist of numerous light bars and strobes that project outward from the runway end to mark the landing area's perimeter. They are utilized in both Instrument Meteorological Circumstances (IMC) and Visual Meteorological Situations (VMC), and the brightness of the light can be adjusted depending on environmental circumstances.

Technology Outlook

The technology segment includes Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs) and incandescent lamps, with the LED segment expected to have a steady growth rate. LED bulbs are used to make modern runway lights and have a longer lifespan than non-LED bulbs, which saves airports money on maintenance. Majority of significant airports employ LED-based runway lighting systems that can quickly illuminate an entire runway when a pilot starts the landing routine.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in the market in 2021, driven by the growing economies and substantial government investments in enhancing airport infrastructure and trade facilities. Furthermore, the rising middle-class households in major countries in this region have contributed to the surge in demand for air travel. The travel industry has also witnessed a surge in demand, thanks to low-cost tickets, which is expected to continue driving market revenue growth.

The North American market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The need to enhance runway optimization in major airports in the region is driving growth, and advancements in technology have enabled quicker optimization of multiple runways. Several solution methods, such as mixed-integer programming, dynamic programming, iterated descent local search, and simulated annealing, have been proposed for scheduling aircraft landings in static and dynamic environments.

The European market is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. The growing demand for fleet expansion in various countries in the region is a key driver of market growth. Additionally, the modernization of major airports in the region is expected to boost revenue growth.

