Instrument Manager™ v9.01 Brings New Features and Improved Security to Clinical Laboratories

COLCHESTER, Vt., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Innovations® (DI), the healthcare industry's leading laboratory middleware provider, has released Instrument Manager™ (IM) v9.01.

IM middleware empowers clinical laboratories to increase productivity, optimize patient care, and improve compliance through innovative technology.

This latest version of IM software helps medical labs stay securely ahead of evolving cybersecurity demands, while improving efficiencies and quality of care.

Enhancements in IM v9.01 include the following:

Startup and Failover Efficiency . IM now starts up with no delay between each connection, reducing downtime for both failovers and user-initiated startups/restarts.

. IM now starts up with no delay between each connection, reducing downtime for both failovers and user-initiated startups/restarts. Multiple Domain Authentication . New functionality supports authentication against multiple domains, reducing administrative costs. LDAP authentication provides secure, streamlined access across organizations while ensuring data integrity compliance.

. New functionality supports authentication against multiple domains, reducing administrative costs. LDAP authentication provides secure, streamlined access across organizations while ensuring data integrity compliance. Database Upgrade . IM's database platform has been upgraded to IRIS 2025.1 for improved performance and reliability.

. IM's database platform has been upgraded to IRIS 2025.1 for improved performance and reliability. Security Updates. The latest security enhancements in IM v9.01 strengthen organizations' resilience to cyber threats.

The latest security enhancements in IM v9.01 strengthen organizations' resilience to cyber threats. Enhanced Moving Averages Application. The optional integrated Moving Averages & Moving Medians module now features upgraded technology and an improved user experience, making it easier to identify and track laboratory quality trends effectively.

About Data Innovations

Data Innovations is a global software company that provides vendor-neutral software and solutions for clinical laboratories to optimize performance across all disciplines. With key solutions spanning lab connectivity, productivity, quality, performance and reliability, and analytics, Data Innovations is credited with establishing the lab enablement software space and driving vendor-neutral solutions within and across labs. Founded in 1989, DI today serves more than 6,000 hospitals and laboratories in 80+ countries. For more information, visit datainnovations.com.

Contact:

Molly Tolley

+1-888-299-1750

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Innovations