Instrument Promotes Kara Place to President

Kara joined Instrument in 2013 as an executive producer and most recently led marketing and business development for the 270 person shop with offices in Portland and New York. Under her direction, Instrument achieved record growth in new business revenue as the agency was awarded AOR and project work from the world's leading brands including Twitter, Microsoft, Nike, Diageo, Salesforce, Qatar Airlines, and more.

"Instrument has transformed radically over the past few years thanks to our unique expertise in helping brands create mission-critical experiences rooted in strategy and results, backed by cutting-edge technology and design," said Place. "Growing with this agency has been a dream and I am excited to continue pushing boundaries with our client partners and team members."

Instrument also announces two additional promotions, including Stephanie Lanning to VP of Business Development, where she will report directly into Kara and absorb her day-to-day job functions inclusive of building the agency's new business pipeline and managing community partnerships such as pro bono work, volunteering, and giving. Stephanie joined Instrument in 2015 as a Senior Producer and was most recently an Executive Director leading the day to day operations and new business development for an internal team of 53 that was responsible for some of the Agency's highest-profile work including Twitter, PATH, Umpqua Bank, Greenhouse, Microsoft and Epic Games.

Separately, the agency elevated Nishat Akhtar to Associate VP of Creative. In this newly formed role, Nishat will be building inspiration, learning, and development opportunities, cultivating best practices for creative mentorship within the discipline, while also inbounding a more diverse network of designers and writers to support the agency's accounts, including Nike, Levi's Google, Instagram, Facebook, and more. She joined Instrument in 2017 and was most recently a Creative Director managing creative across multiple projects and initiatives for our Nike North America digital marketing business. She previously held creative positions at Nike, Anthropologie, and Wieden + Kennedy. Nishat is also a design educator, teaching workshops across the globe and also has worked as an adjunct professor at Portland State University's Graphic Design Department, teaching courses in graphic design and visual storytelling.

"This past year we created a culture of radical co-creation both internally and with our client partners to produce groundbreaking creative work that connected brands with their customers like never before," said Justin Lewis, CEO and co-founder. "Witnessing this made it clear that we needed to create new roles in order to drive radical co-creation throughout the agency, and I am so proud to elevate Kara, Stephanie, and Nishat to help achieve this."

About Instrument:

Instrument is a digital product and brand experience innovation company with offices in Portland, Oregon and Brooklyn, New York. This dynamic group of creative technologists uses the power of design and technology to be agents of change for their ambitious clients. Instrument exists to help organizations look ahead, bringing concepts to life and building systems that shape the future. With broad capabilities and a deep pool of talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, Instrument builds modern experiences for brands with purpose.

Launched in 2006 by Justin Lewis, JD Hooge and Vince LaVecchia, Instrument is a purpose-driven company on a mission to enrich human lives through design and technology. For more information, visit instrument.com.

Media Contact:

Factory PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Instrument

Related Links

https://www.instrument.com

