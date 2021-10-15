Instrument Transformer Market to record a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2025 | Growing investments in electric power systems to boost growth | Technavio

The instrument transformer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing investments in electric power systems, rising demand from industrial end-users for metering and load management, and replacement demand from existing sites in power transmission and distribution and industrial sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, replacement demand for instrument transformers served by a large number of unrecognized vendors, growing use of current and voltage sensors, and poor financial health of the power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Instrument Transformer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Protection



Measurement

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Instrument Transformer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our instrument transformer market report covers the following areas:

Instrument Transformer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Instrument Transformer Market, including ABB Ltd., Amran Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Indian Transformers Co., Koncar-Instrument transformers Inc., Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (P) Ltd., Meramec Instrument Transformer Co., and SADTEM. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the instrument transformer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Instrument Transformer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist instrument transformer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the instrument transformer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the instrument transformer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of instrument transformer market vendors

Instrument Transformer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 588.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Amran Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Indian Transformers Co., Koncar-Instrument transformers Inc., Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (P) Ltd., Meramec Instrument Transformer Co., and SADTEM Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

