Instrumentation Laboratory Awarded 2019 IMV ServiceTrak Award For Best Hemostasis System Performance

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) has been awarded Best System Performance in the Hemostasis category, as a part of the IMV ServiceTrak 2019 Clinical Laboratory Awards. This honor represents excellent performance across the full line of IL Hemostasis products, from ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems to HemosIL® reagents, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager and more.

Awards are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,075 clinical testing locations, representing 4,779 instruments across the US. IMV, a part of Science and Medicine Group, is a leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry and has been conducting the ServiceTrak awards for more than 20 years.

"On behalf of the entire IL team, we are honored to receive this prestigious award for system performance. It's truly a testament to our commitment to provide the highest quality products, coupled with an excellent customer experience," said Brian Durkin, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Operations at IL. "We look forward to continuing to introduce quality, innovations to our customers, across both our Hemostasis and our Acute Care Diagnostics product lines."

About IL Hemostasis Diagnostics Management

The IL Hemostasis Diagnostics Management product line is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and information management used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ACL TOP Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems represent a true breakthrough in routine and specialty testing, offering unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required.

HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes, while HemoHub Intelligent Data Manager, a specialized information technology solution, centralizes oversight and access to an unlimited number of IL testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease-state management.

Whole Blood testing systems from IL, including ROTEM®, Hemochron™ Signature Elite and VerifyNow™, assist clinicians making key transfusion, bleeding risk and anticoagulant dose-adjustment decisions for surgical and interventional procedures.

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group, is a marketing research and consulting firm founded in 1977, specializing in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

Instrumentation Laboratory (www.instrumentationlaboratory.com), founded in 1959, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of in vitro diagnostic instruments, related reagents and controls for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. Based in Bedford, MA, USA, IL operates Technology Centers there, as well as in Orangeburg, NY, USA, San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany. IL is a company of Werfen, based in Barcelona (Spain). IL Acute Care Diagnostics product offerings include the new GEM® Premier™ ChemSTAT system with Intelligent Quality Management (iQM®), GEM Premier 5000 system with iQM2, GEM Premier 4000 and 3500 analyzers with iQM, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet-function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The IL Hemostasis portfolio includes new ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family of Hemostasis Testing Systems, fully automated, high-productivity analyzers, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. IL also offers the ACL AcuStar®, ACL Elite®, and other Hemostasis analyzers, along with the comprehensive HemosIL® line of reagents.

The Instrumentation Laboratory logo, GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies, and may be registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. All other product names, company names, marks, logos, and symbols are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Instrumentation Laboratory

Related Links

http://www.ilus.com

