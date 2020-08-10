Instrumentation Laboratory Awarded 2020 IMV ServiceTrak Awards for Best System Performance, Service and Customer Satisfaction

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) has received three IMV ServiceTrak Awards for 2020, including Best System Performance, for the second consecutive year, Best Service in the Coagulation category, and Best Customer Satisfaction, in the newly added Blood Gas category. These honors reflect excellence across IL's innovative Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics product portfolios, as well as the Company's support of customers.

IMV ServiceTrak 2020 Clinical Laboratory Awards are presented to manufacturers whose customers are highly satisfied with their products and services. Results are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,229 clinical testing locations, representing 5,117 instruments across the US. As a leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, IMV has been a prominent force in setting instrumentation standards for over 25 years.

"On behalf of the IL team, we are honored to receive these esteemed awards. Being honored with the best system performance, service, and customer satisfaction trifecta is a phenomenal achievement and exemplifies exactly what we strive for every day," said Brian Durkin, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Operations at IL. "We are committed to providing the highest quality, innovative systems with the best customer service and support across our Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics product lines."

About IL Hemostasis Diagnostics Management

The IL Hemostasis Diagnostics Management product portfolio is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and information management used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems for routine and specialty testing, offers unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes, while HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, a specialized information technology solution, centralizes oversight and access to an unlimited number of IL testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL® assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease state management.

About IL Acute Care Diagnostics

The integrated and comprehensive IL Acute Care Diagnostics product portfolio helps clinicians and laboratorians achieve better patient outcomes, lower total cost of care, assure regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency in hospital acute-care settings. The GEM® Premier™ family, including GEM Premier 5000 and 3500 blood gas systems and the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system, along with Avoximeter™ portable CO-Oximeters, simplify point-of-care operations by automating key labor- and skill-intensive tasks, including quality management and system maintenance. For Whole Blood Hemostasis testing, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, the Hemochron™ Signature Elite system and VerifyNow™ platelet-function testing system, inform key clinical decisions regarding transfusions, bleeding risk and anticoagulant dose adjustment during surgical and interventional procedures. From Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units to Cardiovascular Operating Rooms and Catheterization Labs, whole-blood, cartridge-based instruments with integrated data management solutions from IL address today's healthcare challenges, improving efficiency and enhancing patient care.

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group, is a marketing research and consulting firm founded in 1977, specializing in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

Instrumentation Laboratory (www.instrumentationlaboratory.com), founded in 1959, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of in vitro diagnostic instruments, related reagents and controls for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. Based in Bedford, MA, USA, IL operates Technology Centers there, as well as in Orangeburg, NY, USA, San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany. IL is a company of Werfen, based in Barcelona (Spain). IL Acute Care Diagnostics product offerings include the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 4000 and 3500 analyzers with iQM, GEMweb® Plus 500 Custom Connectivity, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ whole-blood hemostasis systems, VerifyNow™ platelet-function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The IL Hemostasis portfolio includes new ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family of Hemostasis Testing Systems, fully automated, high-productivity analyzers, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. IL also offers the ACL AcuStar®, ACL Elite®, and other Hemostasis analyzers, along with the comprehensive HemosIL® line of reagents.

