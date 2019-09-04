Instrumentation Laboratory Awarded Point-of-Care Coagulation/Patient Blood Management Agreement With Premier

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), today, announced their award of a group-purchasing agreement for Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation/Patient Blood Management (PBM) from Premier. Effective August 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms for the ROTEM® delta viscoelastic testing system, VerifyNow™ platelet-reactivity system, and Hemochron™ Signature Elite whole-blood Hemostasis system. These products are part of the IL Acute Care Diagnostics portfolio and complement the current contract between IL and Premier for GEM® Premier™ blood gas systems. Premier is the first group-purchasing organization to have all four of these IL products/product families on contract, each critical to highly efficient PBM programs.

The new PBM contract between Premier and IL, covers Instruments, Reagents and Supplies. Also included in the contract are complementary services, including support from clinical and technical specialists and continuing education.

"Like Premier, we focus on delivering solutions to help healthcare providers enhance patient care and reduce cost. Our unique PBM portfolio delivers fast, actionable results, demonstrated to help reduce blood transfusions and improve clinical outcomes," said Brian Durkin, Senior VP of North America Commercial Operations at IL. "By increasing efficiency and optimizing analytical performance, IL products help Premier members achieve their goals."

Premier has awarded IL several multi-year contracts for the IL Acute Care Diagnostics portfolio, including the GEM Premier 5000 blood gas system, and its predecessors, GEM Premier 4000, 3500 and 3000 systems, as well as GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, with dedicated service and support. In 2013, IL was awarded a Premier contract for their Hemostasis product line, including ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Testing Systems, the ACL AcuStar® system, the HemosIL® reagent portfolio, and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. In 2017, IL received the Premier Innovation Celebration Award for their novel HemosIL Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia assay.

Instrumentation Laboratory (www.instrumentationlaboratory.com), founded in 1959, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of in vitro diagnostic instruments, related reagents and controls for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. Based in Bedford, MA, USA, IL operates Technology Centers there, as well as in Orangeburg, NY, USA, San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany. IL is a company of Werfen, based in Barcelona (Spain). IL Acute Care Diagnostics product offerings include the new GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 4000 and 3500 analyzers with iQM, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ anticoagulation systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The IL Hemostasis portfolio includes new ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family of Hemostasis Testing Systems, fully automated, high-productivity analyzers, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. IL also offers the ACL AcuStar®, ACL Elite®, and other Hemostasis analyzers, along with the comprehensive HemosIL® line of reagents.

