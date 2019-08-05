Instrumentation Laboratory Presents New GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ Testing System With iQM® At American Association For Clinical Chemistry Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) today announced the unveiling of their latest innovation, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT in vitro diagnostic (IVD) analyzer with Intelligent Quality Management (iQM) at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Meeting in Anaheim, California, August 6-8 (IL exhibition booth #639). Additionally, at the same meeting, IL will host a related educational workshop entitled "Lab-Quality Basic Metabolic Panel Testing in the ED for Efficient Triage and Enhanced Patient Care," on August 7.

A new and complementary member of the GEM® Premier™ Family, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system is a whole-blood analyzer designed for rapid basic metabolic panel (BMP) testing at the point of care, primarily in hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) and Clinical Laboratories. The system provides laboratory-quality results on-demand, in less than 70 seconds, from venous or arterial whole blood samples, with no preparation required. Ultimately, this aids in diagnosis for timely triage of life-threatening conditions and enables rapid risk stratification, prioritization and treatment of high-risk, acutely ill patients. Recently, IL initiated commercial release of the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system in select hospitals.

"We look forward to sharing our new GEM Premier ChemSTAT system with laboratorians and other healthcare providers at the AACC Annual Meeting," said Giovanni Russi, Sr VP of Worldwide Marketing at IL. "Offering rapid, lab-quality results with a menu customized for the ED, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system will enhance patient management and operational efficiency at the point of care."

BMP is one of the most widely ordered tests for diagnosing acute conditions, such as kidney failure, sepsis and septic shock, and diabetic ketoacidosis. Featuring a complete BMP panel, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system offers Creatinine, Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) and measured tCO 2 — as well as Lactate, Hematocrit, pH, pCO 2, Sodium, Potassium, Ionized Calcium, Chloride and Glucose.

To assure laboratory-quality results at the point of care, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system integrates Intelligent Quality Management (iQM), providing a complete picture of quality for each sample—continuously and in real-time—and automated detection, correction and documentation of any action it performs, to ensure the quality of every test result and supporting immediate patient management decisions. No competitive system offers this assurance of sample quality and compliance.

Like all GEM Premier systems, GEM Premier ChemSTAT analyzers are also exceptionally easy to use. The all-in-one, multi-use GEM PAK cartridge automates the most labor- and skill-intensive processes. Stored at room temperature, GEM PAKs are simply replaced every three weeks, requiring no maintenance or additional handling. All testing components are self-contained, limiting biohazard and infection risk for operators and patients.

Additionally, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity enables management of all GEM Premier analyzers in a network, including the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system, for complete control of instruments, operators and data oversight from any location. GEM Premier systems, combined with GEMweb Plus 500 connectivity, deliver a complete solution for improved patient care and efficiency.

As the Company continues to receive regulatory approvals in markets around the world in the coming months, additional commercialization plans for the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system will be announced.

About the IL Industry Workshop at AACC

Entitled "Lab-Quality Basic Metabolic Panel Testing in the ED for Efficient Triage and Enhanced Patient Care," this educational workshop will be held at the AACC Annual Meeting, on August 7, 1:45–2:45pm. Located in Theater #1 in the Exhibit Hall, speakers include W. Frank Peacock, MD from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX and Sara Love, PhD from Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis, MN. Attendees of the workshop are eligible for 1.0 continuing education hours through P.A.C.E and ACCENT. Advanced registration can be completed at: https://ce.us.instrumentationlaboratory.com/ilworkshop

IL Press Conference

A press conference regarding the new GEM Premier ChemSTAT system will be held at the AACC, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 213C, on Tuesday August 6, 2:00–2:45pm. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

About the IL Acute Care Diagnostics Portfolio

The integrated and comprehensive IL Acute Care Diagnostics product portfolio helps clinicians and laboratorians achieve better patient outcomes, lower total cost of care, assure regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency in hospital acute care settings. The GEM Premier family, including GEM Premier 5000, 4000, 3500 and 3000 blood gas systems, as well as the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system, along with Avoximeter™ portable CO-Oximeters, simplify point-of-care operations by automating key labor- and skill-intensive tasks, including quality management and system maintenance. For Whole Blood Hemostasis testing, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, the Hemochron™ Signature Elite system and VerifyNow™ platelet-reactivity testing system, inform key clinical decisions regarding transfusions, bleeding risk and anticoagulant dose adjustment during surgical and interventional procedures. From Cardiovascular Operating Rooms and Catheterization Labs, to Intensive Care Units and Emergency Departments, whole-blood, cartridge-based instruments with integrated data management solutions from IL address today's healthcare challenges, improving efficiency and enhancing patient care.

Instrumentation Laboratory (www.instrumentationlaboratory.com), founded in 1959, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of in vitro diagnostic instruments, related reagents and controls for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. Based in Bedford, MA, USA, IL operates Technology Centers there, as well as in Orangeburg, NY, USA, San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany. IL is a company of Werfen, based in Barcelona (Spain). IL Acute Care Diagnostics product offerings include the new GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 4000 and 3500 analyzers with iQM, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ whole-blood hemostasis systems, VerifyNow™ platelet-function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The IL Hemostasis portfolio includes new ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family of Hemostasis Testing Systems, fully automated, high-productivity analyzers, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. IL also offers the ACL AcuStar®, ACL Elite®, and other Hemostasis analyzers, along with the comprehensive HemosIL® line of reagents.

The Instrumentation Laboratory logo, GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies, and may be registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. All other product names, company names, marks, logos, and symbols are trademarks of their respective owners.

