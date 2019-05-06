Instrumentation Laboratory Worldwide Sales Top $1 Billion In 2018

BEDFORD, Mass., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) today announced total worldwide sales in 2018 of $1,047 M (€887 M), with total growth of 6.2% over 2017, in local currencies. IL, an integral part of Werfen, specializes in Acute Care and Hemostasis in vitro diagnostic solutions for clinical laboratories and hospital acute-care settings.

In the Acute Care Diagnostics business line, sales grew 8.3% in local currencies. All key territories contributed to growth, including China with 11.1%, Europe 9.6%, and the US 8.0%. By product line, the Company's Patient Blood Management and Whole Blood Hemostasis lines performed particularly well, with 18.4% and 13.1% growth, respectively.

In the Hemostasis business line, sales grew 4.7% in local currencies, solidifying the Company's global leadership position. All key territories contributed, led by the US with 7.5%, maintaining the #1 market position in the combined North American Hemostasis market.

"2018 was a year of strong growth for IL around the world, with an increasing number of customers choosing IL over our competitors," said Ramon Benet, CEO at IL. "This is the best testament to the value of our products and services, and their impact on enhancing patient care, while lowering the cost of care. Our strategy is centered on quality and innovation, and our pipeline of powerful new products in development will further strengthen our offering for the most advanced customers worldwide."

Additionally in 2018, IL solidified their global industrial operations. With headquarters in Bedford, MA, the Company also operates technology centers in Orangeburg, NY, San Diego, CA, Devens, MA, and Munich, Germany. Along with sister company Biokit, in Barcelona, Spain, these are the centers for strategic management, development, manufacturing, and quality management of the IL Acute Care Diagnostics and Hemostasis business lines.

2019 is anticipated to be very positive for IL with new instruments, reagents, and information management solutions, many in the final stages of development and regulatory approvals. The Company will continue its commitment to robust growth around the world, contributing to enhanced hospital efficiency and patient care globally. IL will also celebrate its 60th anniversary of passion and innovation in the in vitro diagnostics industry this year.

About the IL Acute Care Diagnostics Business Line

The GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with iQM®2, designed for use at the hospital point-of-care, measures critical parameters, including blood gases, electrolytes, metabolites, and a full CO-Oximetry panel, in seconds, from heparinized whole-blood samples. iQM2 provides a complete picture of quality for each sample—continuously and in real-time—ensuring the quality of every test result. Other members of the GEM Premier Family include the GEM Premier 4000 and GEM Premier 3500 systems, both with iQM. The VerifyNow™ system offers platelet-function testing in minutes for antiplatelet therapy guidance. ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems optimize patient blood management, providing rapid differential diagnostic information of coagulopathies to optimize transfusion decisions in major surgeries and traumatic bleeding scenarios. The Hemochron™ Signature Elite system offers the broadest test menu for rapid whole blood Hemostasis diagnosis and monitoring at the point of care. Avoximeter™ portable oximeters ensure accuracy and rapid results in Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories and other Acute Care settings.

About the IL Hemostasis Business Line

ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems represent a true breakthrough in routine and specialty testing, offering unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes. HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, a specialized information technology solution, centralizes oversight and access to an unlimited number of ACL® testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL® assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease-state management. The HemosIL HIT-Ab (PF-H) assay provides the first, liquid, ready-to-use, fully automated, on-demand assay for Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) on a Hemostasis testing system.

