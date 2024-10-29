Instruxi Unveils Instruxi Mesh ID in Closed Beta, Powered by Chainlink, CLEAR, and Space and Time: Pioneering Next-Gen KYC and Identity Solutions for Real-World Asset Tokenization

The solution unlocks a secure identity network for users to seamlessly access RWAs without sacrificing privacy onchain

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instruxi , a leader in Web3 technologies, together with Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform; CLEAR , a leader in identity verification with over 25 million users in the United States; and Space and Time , a leader in decentralized data and ZK, announce today the launch of the Instruxi Mesh ID. This pioneering identity solution ushers in a new era of efficiency and privacy for U.S.-based Web3 users.

The solution unlocks a secure identity network for users to seamlessly access RWAs without sacrificing privacy onchain.

The Instruxi Mesh ID, the inaugural module of Instruxi's Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation. Leveraging CLEAR's API, this solution equips users with a tier-one identity verification service that not only streamlines the know your customer (KYC) process, but does so without compromising user privacy on the blockchain. This integration allows for rapid pre-approval through CLEAR, significantly reducing KYC durations and enhancing user convenience and security, allowing U.S. market participants to comply with local regulations and access next generation financial products.

"We are thrilled to announce the closed beta release of the Instruxi Mesh ID platform, a collaborative effort with Chainlink, CLEAR, and Space and Time," stated Austin Przybysz, Co-Founder and Solutions Architect at Instruxi. "This use of KYC and identity verification with Instruxi Data Mesh, is key to our innovative universal policy enforcement capability."

Chainlink's infrastructure plays a crucial role in enabling the Instruxi Mesh ID to seamlessly integrate with enterprise systems, ensuring secure interactions both onchain and offchain. The solution uses Chainlink Functions to access real-world data via APIs and Chainlink Automation for scalable, decentralized, and cost-efficient operations.

"This collaboration opens the door for millions more users to seamlessly access RWAs through widely adopted identity platforms like CLEAR. Instruxi's solution, leveraging the Chainlink platform, has the potential to play an important role in bringing seamless, secure, and transparent identity and KYC technology to tokenized assets," said William Reilly, Global Head of CeFi at Chainlink Labs.

"At CLEAR, we're focused on making experiences safer and easier — both physically and digitally. Our identity platform is built to protect your personal information and keep you in control. We share Instruxi's commitment to security, privacy, and transparency, and are excited to integrate our secure identity network into their platform." – Andres Ricaurte, Head of Consumer, Financial Services, and Travel at CLEAR.

Space and Time's zero-knowledge (ZK) database allows for privacy-preserving verification where users can prove aspects of their data and identity without revealing sensitive information.

Stephen Hilton, Head of Solutions at Space and Time, noted, "We're excited to support Instruxi on the Mesh ID initiative as its underlying database layer. Space and Time delivers the infrastructure for secure, transparent, and verifiable data access. We're excited to work with Instruxi to unlock new RWA solutions, enhance accessibility for millions of users and pave the way for a more secure digital future."

"With 45 years of experience in enterprise information technology, I'm thrilled to have discovered Instruxi's platform. It now serves as the data governance cornerstone for all the technologies my team is implementing. Instruxi is truly the bridge connecting the established enterprise Web 2.0 and the emerging Web 3.0 world." Vince Albanese, Direct Trust Standards Board Chair, Chair of TIM+ Consensus Body, Co-Chair Innovation Priorities Workgroup.

The realm of RWA tokenization, a market potentially valued in the hundreds of trillions, is burgeoning. Instruxi is poised to initially introduce tokenized real estate to its closed beta users, with plans for expansion as the platform progresses towards a full release.

About Instruxi

Instruxi™ has a cutting-edge platform offering decentralized data management solutions that integrate Web3 technologies with traditional data ecosystems. The Instruxi Data Mesh architecture, enables secure, scalable, and efficient data sharing across diverse business domains. With features like tokenized real-world assets, advanced access control, and federated queries, Instruxi empowers organizations to manage their data as a product, ensuring governance and integrity while maintaining interoperability. The platform is offered via API, SDK, and UI/UX integration options that feel like Web2 but are powered by Web3 technologies. For further information, visit instruxi.io

About Chainlink

Chainlink sets the standard for decentralized computing, enabling verifiable applications and high-integrity markets across banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other key sectors by providing access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure interoperability. For more information, visit chain.link

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and CLEAR never sells member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Space and Time

Space and Time (SxT) is a leader in decentralized data and zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing a verifiable, multichain data platform for smart contracts, enterprises, and AI models. SxT's Proof of SQL is the industry's first sub-second ZK coprocessor, which enables smart contracts to process onchain and offchain data at scale, opening up a wealth of powerful new use cases for blockchain technology. Backed by Microsoft's M12 Ventures, SxT is trusted by the most prominent financial institutions, enterprises, and Web3 apps. For more information, visit: https://www.spaceandtime.io/

