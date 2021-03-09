InStudio Ventures and leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners Launch US-Based Partnership 'The Draft' to Support and Invest in Startups

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leAD and InStudio Ventures announce a new partnership, The Draft, that will primarily support and invest in global sport tech startups. The partnership between two massive players in the sports industry marks an opportunity to disrupt the traditional VC model and focus on venture building as the future for sports tech investments.

The partnership will focus on setting up a US-based seed and venture capital fund.

InStudio Ventures

InStudio Ventures is a US-based venture studio that helps build the sports, media, and tech companies of the future with access to investment capital and a network of partners that include major sports clubs and brands such as MLS, NFL, PEPSICO, and more. leAD, inspired by the legend of the sports industry Adi Dassler, sources and drives innovation and excellence from the very start of sports tech and health tech founders' journeys towards the stages of global expansion and market leadership.

"This partnership will take sport tech startups to the next level. Traditional venture capital funds primarily provide financial support to start-ups. We plan to disrupt that model by offering startups a full experience that will help them not only launch but set up an infrastructure that allows them to scale and succeed long term. We will offer our expertise and open the doors to our networks. The commitment goes way beyond financial investment," says Danny Cortenraede, CEO of InStudio Ventures.

The Draft is open to people and sports tech companies from all over the world but it is expected that ninety percent of the selected startups will be US-based.

"We are hands-on investors at leAD. We see ourselves as co-founders of our portfolio companies and really work hard to ensure our entrepreneurs come through. Danny and his team at InStudio Ventures share our approach to venture building and we couldn't be more excited about this joint fund. It will help us expand our vision and legacy of transforming the next generation of great sports and health tech ideas into thriving companies," says Anne Joachim, CFO of leAD.

The partnership opens a possibility for athletes to start their second career as entrepreneurs and investors. Early supporters of the partnership and the future fund include NYCE Group, Inc. co-founded by Phillip Michael, and FC Barcelona striker, Martin Braithwaite. By investing in early-stage sports tech companies, athletes take their own knowledge of the industry and pass it on in a meaningful way to young upcoming creators. Also, the investors themselves get access to learning from the entrepreneurs involved in the fund, providing them with inspiration and a chance to give back to their community.

Carefully selected start-ups will benefit from an 18-month extended program where the startups receive support beyond the current leAD Academy program in Lake Nona. The startups will also receive access to the vast network of entrepreneurs, investors, and athletes under the leAD and InStudio Ventures umbrella.

For more information on The Draft, visit: https://www.instudioventures.com/the-draft

About InStudio Ventures:

InStudio Ventures helps build the next generation of sports, media, and tech companies by combining entrepreneurial experience, collaborative methods, and investment capital. The company benefits from having a very extensive network of experienced entrepreneurs, investors, the World's biggest athletes, and specialized talent. The company is founded by CEO Danny Cortenraede.

About leAD:

leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners sources, funds, and drives the growth of early-stage sports & health tech startups globally. leAD was founded in 2016 and was inspired by the legend of the sports industry Adi Dassler. Since its inception, leAD has taken on new companies into its business every year. leAD works with groundbreaking solutions across the verticals of fan engagement, connected athletes, and health & well-being and focuses on driving growth through smart investment, premier network access, and expert training.

