INSTYLE ANNOUNCES 2023 BEST BEAUTY BUYS

More Than 150 Products are Best of the Best in 28th Year of the Awards

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InStyle is thrilled to announce the winners of its 28th annual Best Beauty Buys. The annual awards program teams up InStyle's editors with trusted industry experts to choose the best of the best across beauty right now featuring a mix of new products along with tried-and-true favorites.

Across the overall categories of Skin, Makeup, Nails, Hair and Fragrance, products and treatments addressing readers' specific needs are honored, from Best In-Office Treatment of your 40s (RHA Collection), to Best Drugstore Moisturizer (Burt's Bees), to Most Innovative Nail Product (OPI), to Best Herbaceous Fragrance (Sisley L'Eau Rêvée D'Hubert).

InStyle editors teamed up with a curated panel of industry experts, comprised of celebrity hairstylists, makeup artists, manicurists, and dermatologists, to put its trusted stamp of approval on the best aesthetic treatments, hair, makeup, nail, skincare, and wellness products money can buy.

"This year's Best Beauty Buys is our most all-encompassing and obsessive yet—with winners in over 150 categories, there's truly a recommendation for everyone," said InStyle Editor in Chief Sally Holmes. "No matter what you're looking for—or maybe don't realize that you're looking for—we have the best of the best picks straight from our own editors and team of industry-leading experts. Whether it's trending on TikTok or the most-grabbed from our beauty gurus' toolkits, these beauty buys have been tried and tested, so we can promise they're worth making your own."

The complete list of InStyle's 2023 Best Beauty Buys can be found here.

ABOUT INSTYLE
InStyle is an award-winning, global source for fashion, beauty, celebrity, and lifestyle content that delights, informs, and entertains. InStyle transforms the styles and stories of celebrities, stylists, and designers that people love into covetable but relatable ideas and inspiration for readers to make their own. Best kept secrets are shared, velvet-rope access opens wide with a joyful and celebratory ethos, and readers coming to discover clothing trends, beauty looks, or cultural analysis will see themselves reflected back. InStyle has 17 million unique viewers per month (Comscore, May 2023), more than 13 million social followers, and is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

