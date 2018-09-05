InStyle Expands Its "Badass Women" Franchise With The Premiere Of An Original Weekly Video Series Sponsored By Reebok

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's InStyle, the largest fashion magazine brand, today announced the expansion of its popular "Badass Women" franchise with the launch of an original weekly video series. The video series, which was featured at Meredith's Newfronts presentation, will be launched in partnership with global fitness brand Reebok. Like the online and print versions of "Badass Women," the video series will feature inspiring women who take a stand, speak up and get things done. The initial season of 12 weekly episodes launched September 4th on InStyle.com and InStyle's Facebook Watch.

The "Badass Women" franchise is the brainchild of InStyle Editor-in-Chief, Laura Brown, who is passionate about showcasing females making a difference in their professions, communities and the world around them.

"InStyle has elevated the 'Badass Women' franchise into an unrivaled platform that inspires everyone," says Publisher Laura Frerer-Schmidt. "Having Reebok as our video series launch partner is ideal. Reebok has been helping women around the world become their most powerful selves for decades, and a few of these incredible women are featured in our uplifting video series."

The weekly "Badass Women" video series adds another platform to the franchise, which also includes a weekly feature at InStyle.com and a monthly feature in the print magazine.

"As a brand that has been celebrating women for a long time, we are excited to partner with InStyle to celebrate 'Badass Women' who are making real change," said Melanie Boulden, Vice President, Global Marketing at Reebok. "This collaboration supports our mission of empowering women to become the best version of themselves."

The initial season will feature 12 extraordinary women who are breaking barriers through the power of positivity, gender equality and embracing diversity. The women in the series, who were selected by InStyle's editorial staff, include four Reebok brand ambassadors:

Ashley Horner , Fitness competitor and athlete /Reebok Ambassador

, Fitness competitor and athlete /Reebok Ambassador Saru Jayaraman , co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United

, co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United Nathalie Emmanuel , Actress/Reebok Ambassador

, Actress/Reebok Ambassador Lisa Borders , WNBA President

, WNBA President Meika Hollender , founder of Sustain Natural

, founder of Sustain Natural Nina Dobrev , Actress/Reebok Ambassador

, Actress/Reebok Ambassador Mama Cax , Blogger, Advocate and Motivational Speaker/Reebok Ambassador

, Blogger, Advocate and Motivational Speaker/Reebok Ambassador Jessanyn Rodriguez , founder of Hot Bread Kitchen

, founder of Hot Bread Kitchen Shannon Watts , founder of Moms Demand Action

, founder of Moms Demand Action Mae Jemison , American engineer and NASA astronaut

, American engineer and NASA astronaut Ellen Stofan , Former NASA Chief Scientist/ Head of National Air and Space Museum

, Former NASA Chief Scientist/ Head of National Air and Space Museum Maura Healey , Massachusetts Attorney General

Join the conversation on social media with the #BadassWomen and visit https://www.instyle.com/tag/badass-women for updates.

ABOUT REEBOK

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it's functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand's fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. A subsidiary of adidas, Reebok is the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games, the exclusive authentic global outfitter of UFC; the title sponsor of the Reebok Ragnar Relay series; and exclusive apparel provider for Les Mills.

ABOUT INSTYLE

INSTYLE is one of the most successful global fashion media brands, with a cross-platform reach of more than 30 million spanning print, online, digital and social media and live events. As an influential leader at the nexus of celebrity, fashion, beauty and popular culture, INSTYLE includes the signature magazine, with 13 international editions across five continents; INSTYLE.com; and multiple brand extensions, including the annual INSTYLE Awards and the weekly video series "Dirty Laundry."

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE : MDP ) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE InStyle

