INSTYTUTUM Launches a Next-Generation NMN Supplement and At-Home Biological Age Test -- A Biotech Breakthrough in Cellular Health and Longevity

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INSTYTUTUM, the Swiss longevity brand trusted by Oscar nominees, Grammy performers, leading doctors, and 200,000+ clients globally launches a precision Liposomal NMN + Trans-Resveratrol formula and an at-home Biological Age Test — developed by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, led by Dr. Natalia Bobok, PhD, Longevity Scientist, Biotech Innovator & Founder of INSTYTUTUM.

INSTYTUTUM Longevity Supplement & Biological Aging Test

THE INSTYTUTUM LONGEVITY SUPPLEMENT ($100) combines 500 mg Liposomal NMN and 500 mg Micronized Trans-Resveratrol — engineered to support your NAD⁺ levels, cellular energy, mental clarity, physical performance, metabolic health, overall vitality, and beauty from within. The result: true transformation that shows on the outside — because it starts on the inside, targeting the root causes of aging*

NAD⁺ is a molecule essential to cellular energy production, DNA repair, and longevity at the cellular level — and one that naturally declines with age. Rather than supplementing NAD⁺ directly, INSTYTUTUM uses Liposomal NMN, one of its closest and most bioavailable precursors, to support the body's natural NAD⁺ synthesis pathways. Standard NMN is partially broken down in the digestive tract before reaching your cells.

INSTYTUTUM's liposomal encapsulation — phospholipid spheres that deliver NMN intact directly into your cells — results in 60% higher absorption. Clinical data shows an 84% increase in blood NAD⁺ after four weeks. Paired with Micronized Trans-Resveratrol, the key longevity protein that supports cellular repair, metabolic health and reduction of chronic inflammation.

THE INSTYTUTUM BIOLOGICAL AGE TEST ($190) is an at-home epigenetic saliva test that reveals your true biological age — a more powerful indicator of healthspan than any birthday. Used before and after supplementation, it turns an invisible cellular process into a measurable, trackable result — closing the loop that most longevity routines leave open*

Both products integrate with INSTYTUTUM's AI-powered longevity platform (currently in MVP testing as a Progressive Web App) and are part of the Longevity System by Dr. Natalia Bobok — a science-driven ecosystem designed to help people understand, track, and actively improve their biological age.

"Longevity has moved from elite clinics into daily life. The future of beauty will not be built around masking visible signs of aging — but around influencing the root causes and reducing biological age at the cellular level. Consumers are no longer asking how to look younger. They are asking how to extend their healthspan — the years of life lived with energy, resilience, and vitality. Our mission is to simplify and accelerate the path to beauty and longevity — making it accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few," said Dr. Natalia Bobok, PhD, Founder of INSTYTUTUM.

The INSTYTUTUM Longevity Supplement (60 capsules, 30-day supply) and Biological Age Test are available now at instytutum.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About INSTYTUTUM

INSTYTUTUM is the Swiss longevity brand designed to manage biological age. Founded by Dr. Natalia Bobok, PhD — Longevity Scientist, Biotech Innovator & Serial Beauty Entrepreneur. Named by Forbes USA as the next industry disruptor. Dr. Natalia Bobok recognized by Entrepreneur Middle East as "one of the most influential voices shaping the future of beauty, and a defining longevity scientist of her generation." Trusted by Oscar nominees, Grammy performers, leading doctors, and 200,000+ clients worldwide.

For those who invest in their healthspan — not just their lifespan.

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SOURCE INSTYTUTUM