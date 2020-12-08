Insubuy, Inc. receives PCI DSS (Payment Card Security - Data Security Standard) Certification, Ensuring Secure Payments for Global Users

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global InsureTech company Insubuy, Inc., an innovative and leading marketplace for travel insurance, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standard) compliant, becoming one of the first travel insurance marketplaces to receive such a certification. Going forward, Insubuy will continue to improve its online payment security and its capacity for processing payment data.

"Buying insurance is a matter of trust for the customers," says Narendra Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Insubuy, Inc. "While Insubuy has always followed the best practices for the security of the online credit card payments, being officially certified will significantly increase the trust of customers in feeling comfortable to buy insurance from Insubuy."

PCI DSS includes a set of data security requirements for payment cards that was initially created by five major global credit card companies (namely, Visa, American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, and MasterCard) and is currently maintained by PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council). PCI DSS certification, one of the most stringent and comprehensive payment security certification standards in the world, has become a prerequisite for all companies working with payment providers. To obtain PCI DSS certification, a company must undergo a comprehensive and rigorous review from an independent assessment organization authorized by the PCI SSC. Once certification is granted, a company must then comply with relevant security requirements.

With the increase in remote work, cybercrime has gone up significantly. Therefore, customers should purchase travel insurance only from a PCI DSS compliant business such as Insubuy to ensure their data is secure.

About Insubuy, Inc.: Located in Plano, Texas, and established in 2000, Insubuy, Inc., is an InsureTech company that created the first marketplace for a wide variety of international and travel insurance products. Insubuy works with many insurance companies to ensure its customers have the most suitable coverage that best fits their needs. On www.insubuy.com, customers can get quotes from multiple companies, compare them side by side, and make an instant purchase online. Knowledgeable, licensed, and experienced agents are available for professional advice seven days a week. Insubuy is licensed to sell insurance in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

