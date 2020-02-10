Insulated Coolers Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent market study published on the insulated coolers market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with an executive summary of the insulated coolers market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. It also includes analysis & recommendations and opportunity analysis pertaining to the insulated coolers market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find definition and detailed taxonomy of the insulated coolers market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. It also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of this market report.



Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the outlook of the parent market, consumer preferences, and forecast factors that are expected to influence growth of the insulated coolers market during the forecast period. Moreover, with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the growth rate projection and forecast factors and their impact on the insulated coolers market. This chapter provides key market dynamics, including drivers and restraints, and opportunity assessment. Along with this, readers will understand the value chain analysis of the insulated coolers market.



Chapter 04 – Global Insulated Coolers Market Demand in Value & Volume Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

The section provides the demand for insulated coolers in value (US$ Mn) and volume ('000 Units) in the global insulated coolers market for the historic period (2014-2018) and forecast for 2019-2029. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer level is also analyzed in this section.



Chapter 05 – Global Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the insulated coolers market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Chapter 06 – Global Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Capacity

Based on capacity, the insulated coolers market has been segmented into below 25 quart, 26-75 quart, 76-150 quart, and above 150 quart. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends, market share, and market attractiveness analysis based on capacity in the global insulated coolers market.



Chapter 07 – Global Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Product

This chapter provides details about the insulated coolers market based on product type such as hard coolers and soft coolers. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis of insulated coolers based on product type.



Chapter 08 – Global Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Carrying Method

This chapter provides details about the insulated coolers market based on carrying method such as side handles, lid handle, shoulder strap, and wheel coolers. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis of insulated coolers based on carrying method.



Chapter 09 – North America Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American insulated coolers market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of insulated coolers in the region.



Chapter 10 – Latin America Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the insulated coolers market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments and market attractiveness analysis have also been provided.



Chapter 11 – Europe Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the insulated coolers market in several countries in Europe, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Benelux, and the Rest of Europe along with target segments are included in this chapter.



Chapter 12 – South Asia Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia are leading countries in the South Asia region that are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia insulated coolers market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia insulated coolers market during the period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 13 –East Asia Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the insulated coolers market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding growth of the insulated coolers market in the East Asian region.



Chapter 14 – Middle East and Africa Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the insulated coolers market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as the GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.



Chapter 15 – Oceania Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among leading countries in the Oceania region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania insulated coolers market.



Chapter- 16 - Emerging Countries Insulated Coolers Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights growth of the insulated coolers market in emerging countries by focusing on United States and China. The section also highlights data points regarding growth of the insulated coolers market in emerging countries.



Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the insulated coolers market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the insulated coolers market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Market players featured in the report are YETI Holdings Inc., Igloo Products Corporation, The Coleman Company Inc., Pelican Products, Inc., Outdoor Recreation Company of America LLC, Bison Coolers LLC, Otter Products LLC, RTIC Coolers LLC, Koolatron Corp, and STANLEY, which is a brand of PMI.



Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the insulated coolers market report.



Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative and quantitative information in the insulated coolers market report.



