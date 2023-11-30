Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Global Strategic Analysis Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics, Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market is characterized by strong competition among key players, with their market share percentages being closely monitored in 2022. The competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, illustrating the diverse strategies employed by companies worldwide in the IGBT sector.

IGBT technology, a crucial component in various applications, offers several advantages and uses, driving its adoption across industries. The market outlook is positive, thanks to the rising adoption of smart grids and electric vehicles, which are expected to fuel market growth.

Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Discrete segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the automotive sector, vendors are betting on innovative automotive modules to maintain competitiveness within the IGBT market. The segmental analysis reveals the distribution of IGBT sales by type, power rating, and application, highlighting the diverse utility of this technology in various domains, including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and more.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

Regionally, the IGBT market showcases different growth trajectories, with China, Asia-Pacific, and other regions ranked by CAGR. Ongoing developments and innovations within the IGBT industry reflect the dynamism of this sector, ensuring its continued relevance in the global market landscape.



The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake

IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions

IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications

IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems

IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage Applications

Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical

IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan ), Middle East , and Latin America

, , (Incl. ), , and Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category (Million Units): 2019 & 2024

Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

IGBT for Power Electronics Applications

IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs

IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

IGBT Enhances UPS Systems

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options

Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well

World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Danfoss A/S

CPS Technologies Corporation

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.

KEC Corporation

Foshan Shunde CG Electronic Industry Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.

Isahaya Electronics Corporation

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOS)

C&H Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iubve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets