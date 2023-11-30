Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Global Strategic Analysis Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics, Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical

The "Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 

The global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market is characterized by strong competition among key players, with their market share percentages being closely monitored in 2022. The competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, illustrating the diverse strategies employed by companies worldwide in the IGBT sector.

IGBT technology, a crucial component in various applications, offers several advantages and uses, driving its adoption across industries. The market outlook is positive, thanks to the rising adoption of smart grids and electric vehicles, which are expected to fuel market growth.

Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Discrete segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the automotive sector, vendors are betting on innovative automotive modules to maintain competitiveness within the IGBT market. The segmental analysis reveals the distribution of IGBT sales by type, power rating, and application, highlighting the diverse utility of this technology in various domains, including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and more.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

Regionally, the IGBT market showcases different growth trajectories, with China, Asia-Pacific, and other regions ranked by CAGR. Ongoing developments and innovations within the IGBT industry reflect the dynamism of this sector, ensuring its continued relevance in the global market landscape.

The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake
  • IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions
  • IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications
  • IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems
  • IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage Applications
  • Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical
  • IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics
  • Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
  • Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
  • Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category (Million Units): 2019 & 2024
  • Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to Augment Prospects
  • Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
  • IGBT for Power Electronics Applications
  • IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs
  • IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications
  • Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
  • IGBT Enhances UPS Systems
  • Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
  • IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options
  • Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well
  • World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
  • Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Littelfuse, Inc.
  • Danfoss A/S
  • CPS Technologies Corporation
  • Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.
  • KEC Corporation
  • Foshan Shunde CG Electronic Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.
  • Isahaya Electronics Corporation
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOS)
  • C&H Technology, Inc.

