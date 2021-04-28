Insulated Leather Wine Bottle Transport Bag for Travellers Now Available in Three Luxe Colors

CERRITOS, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilvini is pleased to announce that its popular picnic wine bags are now available in three colors, black, brown, and pink. The company designed these leather wine storage bags for women looking for stylish accessories for their wine. It can hold two wine bottles and has already proven to be a great picnic gift set. Many buyers have also used these wine carrier bags as a beach tote, bartender bag, picnic basket, or even boating gift.

Tilvini Wine Bag

To find out more about the product, please visit: https://www.tilvini.com/products/wine-gifts-for-women-leather-tote-purse

Tilvini wine bags contain two stainless steel tumblers. Made with soft, genuine leather, these insulated bags keep drinks cool even during the hottest seasons of the year. They feature an adjustable bottle divider to help users position bottles easily. On the rear of the tote, there is a large pocket for wine accessories. There is also an adjustable shoulder strap that ensures a perfect fit for all users.

"This is not only a wine bottle transport bag ; you can use it in a variety of ways. Do you work on your feet a lot and need to stay hydrated in the heat? Take the insulated wine bottle tote to keep your water nice and chilled. Going on a trip and needing something to hold your beverage and wallet? Look no further," said a senior spokesperson from Tilvini.

A global wine accessories brand, Tilvini delivers unique and luxurious gift products designed for wine lovers. The company's world-class manufacturing policy, style, a touch of luxury and emphasis on functionality have earned a huge pool of loyal and dedicated customers. The expert designers at Tilvini are continually innovating, and many new releases are expected soon.

"I like the capability to bring a couple of bottles to a party and not be carrying in a paper bag from the local liquor store," mentioned an impressed customer. "Very professional and will be buying more for Christmas gifts. Will be a hot item due to the amount of people that have switched to drinking wine over the past years. The removable carrying strap is convenient for hands-free transport of your bottles of wine."

In her review, another Amazon shopper mentioned, "Beautiful bag! Purchased for my son, who is a sommelier and takes wine with him wherever he goes. He absolutely loves it! And I can't say enough about the fantastic customer service I received with this purchase! This company stands behind their products 100% and went out of their way to make sure I had this bag before my son's birthday! This will definitely be a go-to gift for birthdays and weddings."

More about Tilvini insulated wine bags can be found by visiting the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Darryn Tilley

Contact Phone: +61400290549

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Tilvini

Tilvini wine gifts are stylish, luxurious & functional. The popular Leather Wine Carrier & Tumblers enhance any wine experience. With further exciting products set to be released, Tilvini is the ultimate choice for any wine lover.

SOURCE Tilvini