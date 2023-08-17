Insulation Market size to Grow by USD 23.11 Billion between 2022 and 2027 | The growing need for energy-efficient buildings drives the market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insulation Market size is expected to grow by USD 23.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth of the Insulation Market depends on several factors such as increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growth of infrastructure development, and the necessity to optimize building energy consumption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insulation Market
Technavio provides an in-depth analysis of market segmentation by product (wool, plastic foam, and others), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also offers historical market data from 2017 to 2021, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market trends and developments. To view the historical data, get the sample report now!

The major companies in the Insulation Market, include:

  • Armacell International SA
  • BASF SE
  • Carlisle SynTec Systems
  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain
  • Continental AG
  • Dow Inc.
  • Holcim Ltd.
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kaneka Corp.
  • Recticel NV
  • Rilmac Group of Companies
  • ROCKWOOL International AS
  • Synthos SA
  • Thermaflex International Holding BV
  • Xella International GmbH
  • Kingspan Group Plc
  • Knauf Digital GmbH
  • Owens Corning

Key drivers and trends fueling growth and reshaping the Insulation Market:

  • Governments' push for energy-efficient buildings and reduced environmental impact is propelling the demand for insulation materials. These materials play a crucial role in curbing energy loss, enhancing building efficiency, and minimizing reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to sustainable construction practices.
  • The rise of developing economies like China, India, and Brazil is driving increased construction and industrial activities. Factors such as favorable labour costs, available land, and relaxed regulations are attracting manufacturing and construction, leading to higher demand for insulation materials to optimize energy consumption and enhance infrastructure.
  • The technical complexity of insulation installation necessitates a skilled workforce, which is currently in short supply. Expertise in material selection, thermal properties, and installation techniques is crucial. Efforts to address this challenge include training programs and initiatives to attract and retain skilled professionals, vital for overcoming this hurdle.
  • While the pandemic initially slowed down the insulation market due to disruptions in construction and manufacturing, the ongoing recovery is expected to create a resurgence in demand. As economic activities, especially in the construction and automotive sectors, regain momentum, the need for insulation materials is rebounding, supporting the market's growth trajectory.

Challenges Hindering Growth of the Insulation Market

Challenges

1. Insufficient availability of technically skilled professionals for precise insulation installation hampers market growth.

2. Fluctuations in raw material costs impact insulation manufacturers' pricing and profit margins.

3. Growing awareness about the health and environmental impact of certain insulation materials, like polystyrene foam, poses challenges to market acceptance.

4. Adhering to evolving building codes and energy efficiency regulations adds complexity and costs to insulation product development and deployment.

The Global Insulation Market is driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency, particularly in emerging economies. However, challenges such as a skilled workforce shortage and environmental concerns must be addressed. With the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the market is expected to rebound, creating opportunities for innovation and expansion. The report provides valuable insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics, empowering companies to refine marketing strategies and gain a competitive advantage in the market. To access the full report, please buy the complete report here.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the vacuum insulation panels market size is predicted to surge by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.23%. This report extensively covers vacuum insulation panels market segmentation by: End-user – (Construction, Logistics, Cooling and freezing devices, and Others), Material (Silica, Fiberglass, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Pipe Insulation Market: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the pipe insulation market size is predicted to surge by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.24%. This report further entails pipe insulation market segmentations, including Application (Building and construction, industrial, transportation, and oil and gas) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

