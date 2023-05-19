Insulation Market size to grow by USD 23.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing need for energy efficiency in buildings to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulation market size is estimated to increase by USD 23.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growing need for energy-efficient buildings is the key factor driving the global insulation market growth. The need to improve the energy efficiency of buildings is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. The energy demands of commercial and residential buildings using refrigerators and air conditioners are major contributors to global energy consumption. Moreover, insulation is used to reduce energy loss and thereby increase building efficiency. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insulation Market 2023-2027

Insulation market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global insulation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer insulation in the market are Aeroflex USA Inc., Altana AG, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Continental AG, Dow Inc., Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corp., Recticel NV, Rilmac Group of Companies, ROCKWOOL International AS, Synthos SA, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Xella International GmbH, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, and Owens Corning and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Altana AG - The company offers insulation under the subsidiary Elantas.

The company offers insulation under the subsidiary Elantas. BASF SE - The company offers insulation products such as ACRODUR 950 L, ACRODUR DS 3515, and ACRONAL 4420.

The company offers insulation products such as ACRODUR 950 L, ACRODUR DS 3515, and ACRONAL 4420. Compagnie de Saint Gobain - The company offers insulation products under the brand British Gypsum.

The company offers insulation products under the brand British Gypsum. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Insulation Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wool, plastic foam, and others), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the wool segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to its greater demand in the building construction industry. Mineral wool is a fibrous, flexible material made from rock and mineral materials, which include slag and ceramics. This can effectively meet the needs of thermal and sound insulation in many applications. The effective use of rock wool or mineral wool in the walls and ceiling is expected to improve the sound insulation of the room. Hence, it is in great demand in the construction industry.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global insulation market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global insulation market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region has the largest contribution to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. China is the major producer and consumer of insulation materials. Furthermore, an increasingly responsive customer base leads manufacturing bases to shift from Western Europe and North America to APAC. It is accelerating the growth of the market in the APAC region. Along with all this, growing infrastructure development in the region, paired with the rise of China as a global manufacturing hub drives the consumption of thermal insulation products in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Insulation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The high demand from developing nations is an emerging trend that will fuel the global insulation market growth.

The market is expanding rapidly in growing markets including Brazil , China , Russia , Turkey , Indonesia , South Korea , Mexico , and India . Considerations include the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and lax government regulations made by automobile manufacturers and manufacturing plants in these countries.

, , , , , , , and . Considerations include the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and lax government regulations made by automobile manufacturers and manufacturing plants in these countries. The Indian market also grows rapidly due to the increasing demand for insulation in the refrigerator and construction sectors.

Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the insulation market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The lack of a skilled workforce is a major challenge that can majorly impede the growth of the market.

Skilled workers who are familiar with insulation materials and assembly processes are needed but suppliers in the insulation market face a shortage of such technically skilled employees.

The process of installing insulation in buildings is a technical process, which requires material selection based on factors such as building area, building type, external environment, and type of materials used.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of insulation during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Insulation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the insulation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the insulation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the insulation market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of insulation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The roofing insulation adhesives market size is expected to increase by USD 737.07 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers roofing insulation adhesives market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (two-component roofing insulation adhesives and one-component roofing insulation adhesives), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The high demand from emerging economies is notably driving the roofing insulation adhesives market growth.

The cryogenic insulation market size is expected to increase by USD 665.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cryogenic insulation market segmentation by application (LPG/LNG transport and storage, energy and power, metallurgical, chemicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving growth in the cryogenic insulation market is the demand for clean and eco-friendly energy resources.

Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeroflex USA Inc., Altana AG, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Continental AG, Dow Inc., Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corp., Recticel NV, Rilmac Group of Companies, ROCKWOOL International AS, Synthos SA, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Xella International GmbH, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, and Owens Corning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

