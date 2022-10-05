Insulation Market to witness USD 20.83 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE and Carlisle Companies Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulation Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 20.83 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. The report identifies BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Huntsman corp., and Kaneka Corp. among others as some of the dominant players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insulation Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the need to optimize building energy consumption. The use of refrigerators and air-conditioners in commercial and residential buildings contributes significantly to global energy consumption. However, the consumption of energy by these appliances can be reduced by using insulation materials. Insulation materials reduce the leakage of energy and thereby increase the overall efficiency of buildings. Insulation in buildings also offers substantial protection from external noise and helps organizations in generating a higher profit because of increased energy savings. Other associated benefits include high noise reduction coefficient (NRC) value of 0.95, easy, hassle-free, and quick installation, and preventing cracks in buildings due to thermal stress. All these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The global insulation market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Regional vendors, in a bid to penetrate the market and enhance their brand value, provide customized and building-specific solution services to end-users. Global vendors, on the other hand, dominate the market due to better quality, reliability, durability, and adaptability of their products. In such a highly fragmented and competitive environment, market consolidation holds the key to achieving economies of scale and higher revenue. As a result, M&A has become prominent, with several global vendors looking to partner with regional vendors to expand into new territories. Horizontal integration through strategic alliances will also gain importance during the forecast period. Regional vendors usually have a greater understanding of the local market and end-user preferences. This, in turn, will further intensify the scope of M&A activities in the market.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Huntsman corp.

Kaneka Corp.

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Gips KG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Lucas Insulation LLC

Owens Corning

Recticel NV

ROCKWOOL International AS

Xella International GmbH

Synthos SA

Insulation Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Wool - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plastic foam - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the wool segment has been significant in the wool segment. The segment is driven by the wide use of wool products due to their favorable properties, including sound and thermal insulation in residential buildings, commercial buildings, and many industrial applications.

Insulation Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

The non-residential segment will exhibit high demand for insulation materials during the forecast period. The need to maximize energy efficiency and combat global warming are increasing the use of insulation materials among non-residential end-users.

Insulation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

47% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of construction projects in countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market.

Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.83 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Huntsman corp., Kaneka Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lucas Insulation LLC, Owens Corning, Recticel NV, ROCKWOOL International AS, Xella International GmbH, and Synthos SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

