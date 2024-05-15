Insulation Products Market worth $84.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulation Products Market"

Thermal Insulation is estimated to hold the most significant share of the global insulation products market by type of insulation.

By type of insulation, thermal insulation is estimated to dominate the insulation products market globally. Escalating utility costs, particularly for heating and cooling, are driving the adoption of thermal insulation in both residential and commercial buildings. By improving the thermal efficiency of structures, insulation products help lower energy bills and operating expenses over the long term. As consumers seek ways to mitigate rising energy costs, the demand for thermal insulation solutions that offer tangible economic benefits is on the rise.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment will lead the insulation products market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use industry, the building & construction segment is anticipated to hold the leading position in the insulation products industry. Insulation products are increasingly integrated with other building systems to enhance overall performance and efficiency. For example, insulation materials with vapor barriers are essential for moisture control in building envelopes, ensuring durability and preventing issues such as mold growth. This factor is creating demand in this industry.

By material type, the mineral wool segment will lead the insulation products market during the forecast period.

Regarding material type, the mineral wool segment is anticipated to lead in the insulation products industry. Mineral wool insulation is considered environmentally friendly compared to some synthetic alternatives, as it is made from natural and recycled materials. Additionally, mineral wool products are typically recyclable and contribute to reducing overall environmental impact. With increasing emphasis on sustainable construction practices and green building certifications, the demand for eco-friendly insulation solutions like mineral wool is expected to grow further.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific will lead the global insulation products market.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region held the dominant share in the global insulation products industry. Forecasts suggest this region will experience a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028. One crucial factor is the rapid economic growth and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, resulting in a surging demand for construction products.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of insulation products profiled in this report are Covestro AG (Germany), Owens Corning Corp. (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Soprema Group (France), Cellofoam International GmbH (Germany), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China), and Rogers Corporation (US).

