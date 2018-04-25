Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Diabetes & Technological Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market include ever-increasing demand, rise in geriatric population, rising occurrence of diabetes, obesity, changing lifestyle, technological innovations in insulin delivery devices, and awareness among people regarding diabetic management products. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as use of other substitute approach of medication like oral drugs.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, end user and geography. Insulin Delivery Devices Market is classified on the basis of product type as pens, pumps, pen needles, syringes and other devices. Among product type, insulin pen segment accounted a large share of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market in 2016. The pens segment is further sub classified as reusable pens and disposable pens. The pumps segment is further sub classified as external or tethered pumps, patch pumps and others. The pen needles are further sub classified as standard pen needles, safety pen needles and others. Insulin Delivery Devices Market is classified on the basis of applications as Type II diabetes and Type I diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market is classified on the basis of end user as patients/homecare, hospitals & clinics and others. Among end user, home healthcare held a major share of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market in 2016. The key factor that attributes to the growth of this segment is due to increasing awareness regarding diabetes management in home care settings by aids of portable pumps, injections, & other products. Insulin Delivery Devices Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Insulin Delivery Devices Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-insulin-delivery-devices-market-professional-survey-report-2016

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, North America accounted a major share of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market in 2016. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region is due to reimbursement policies, technological innovations, well-established healthcare infrastructure & facilities and large patient pool.

On the contrary, Asia Pacific is expected to show considerable growth rate in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market. The factors that contribute to the growth of this region is due to growing prevalence of diabetes, improving healthcare facilities, and awareness among people. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market include Novo Nordisk, Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Medtronic. The other prominent players operating in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market include Animas, Valeritas, Dance Biopharm, Owen Mumford,SOOIL, West Pharma, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, SHL Group, Copernicus, MannKind, Debiotech, InsuJet, Insulet, Roche, and Ypsomed.

This report studies Insulin Delivery Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Medtronic, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Abbott Laboratories

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Sanofi

• Becton Dickinson

• Insulet

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Animas Corporation

• Ypsomed Holdings AG

By types, the market can be split into

• Insulin pumps

• Insulin pen

• Insulin syringe

• Insulin jet

By Application, the market can be split into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

