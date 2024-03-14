Insulin Market size to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America accounts for 38% of the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin market is estimated to increase by USD 1.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 1.77%. North America is set to drive 38% of the global market growth, as per Technavio analysts. Factors such as the escalating prevalence of diabetes and obesity are fueling demand for diabetes care products, notably insulin. The region benefits from heightened awareness among its populace regarding diabetes and its health implications, driving increased sales and fostering a favorable environment for market players. Moreover, robust reimbursement policies, exemplified by Medicare and Medicaid in the US, are facilitating widespread access to insulin, ensuring sustained market expansion. With cutting-edge technologies and regulatory approvals further bolstering growth prospects, North America remains a key market for diabetes care solutions.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,662.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

AdvaCare Pharma, ASP Healthcare Pty Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Eli Lilly and Co., Gerresheimer AG, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthwarehouse.com Inc., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Hi Tech Medics Pvt Ltd., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, UltiMed Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., and Nipro Corp.

The market is segmented by type (insulin analog and human insulin), distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospitals, and online pharmacies), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The market share growth by the insulin analogs segment is significant during the forecast period. Insulin analogs refer to artificially produced, modified versions of insulin. Modifying insulin analogs influences the body's absorption rate of insulin. These advantages of analog insulin are more prominent in patients with type 1 diabetes, particularly those at a higher risk of hypoglycemia.

The growing prevalence of diabetes drives the market growth.

The escalating prevalence of diabetes poses a significant increase in healthcare costs for both patients and governments. Factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, and an aging population contribute to the growing number of individuals with diabetes.

Advances in insulin delivery systems are a primary trend in the market.

Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America accounts for 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

accounts for 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The escalating prevalence of diabetes and the growing population of overweight and obese individuals are key factors propelling the expansion of the regional market.

Individuals with diabetes face a 2-3 times higher risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and associated comorbidities, driving the heightened utilization of diabetes care products, including insulin.

Analyst Review

In the healthcare, few entities hold as much significance as the immune system. It serves as the body's fortress against pathogens and plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. However, in conditions like diabetes, where the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels is compromised, this vital system becomes a focal point of concern.

Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, stands as a linchpin in diabetes management. Its role in regulating carbohydrate metabolism is paramount, facilitating the absorption of glucose into cells to fuel various bodily functions. For individuals with Type-1 diabetes, characterized by deficient insulin production, and some with Type-2 diabetes, marked by insulin resistance, exogenous insulin administration becomes imperative.

As the American Diabetes Association underscores, effective diabetes management encompasses various components, including diet, exercise, and medication, with insulin often playing a central role. Understanding the diverse drug classes and routes of administration available aids in tailoring treatment to individual needs. Long-acting insulins like Lantus and rapid-acting ones like Humalog cater to different requirements, offering flexibility in glycemic control.

In recent years, the insulin market has witnessed significant evolution, influenced by factors like manufacturing innovations, market research, and regulatory frameworks. Generic competitors entering the fray have sparked competition, potentially driving down costs and expanding access. Notably, companies like Biocon and Boehringer Ingelheim have made strides in producing biosimilar insulins, challenging established players.

The landscape becomes even more dynamic when considering the global perspective. While developed nations like the United States grapple with issues like health insurance coverage and Medicare policies impacting insulin affordability, developing regions like Latin America and the Caribbean face unique challenges related to accessibility and epidemiologic transitions.

The advent of novel insulin formulations, such as Insulin Tregopil, which offers an alternative route of administration via oral tablets, underscores ongoing efforts to enhance drug delivery mechanisms and improve patient experience.

Yet, amidst these advancements, hurdles remain. Issues like email spam marketing unverified insulin products and disparities in insurance coverage underscore the need for concerted regulatory efforts and public awareness campaigns.

In essence, the insulin market stands as a testament to the intricate interplay between medical diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare economics. Navigating this landscape requires a multifaceted approach, ensuring that the life-saving benefits of insulin reach all those in need, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status.

Market Overview

The American Diabetes Association advocates for comprehensive care, including adherence to insulin therapy, crucial for mitigating complications like amputation. As the prevalence of diabetes surges, the blood glucose monitoring sector burgeons, with advancements like carbohydrate counting aiding precision dosing. Insulin, a cornerstone in diabetes management, witnesses a dynamic market, with pharmaceutical giants fiercely competing to develop novel formulations. Bolus insulins offer rapid glucose control post-meals, while basal insulins provide sustained glycemic regulation. Banks on biotechnological breakthroughs, the insulin market evolves rapidly, ensuring all rights reserved for innovative patents. Amidst soaring demand, this market underscores the vital role of research in enhancing therapies and addressing unmet medical needs, offering hope for millions globally.

